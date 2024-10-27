Man and woman arrested after body of young man discovered in Wexford

Two people were beign questioned at a station in the area in relation to the discovery. Photograph: Eric Luke

Two people have been arrested in connection with the discovery of a young man’s body in Shelmalier Commons, Co Wexford on Sunday afternoon.

The body of the dead man, who is said to have been in his 20s, was still at the scene pending the competition of an examination by the Garda National Technical Bureau.

The two people detained, a man in his 40s and woman in her 30s, were being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Wexford Garda station.

“A Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Wexford Garda Station,” the force said in a statement.”

Gardaí are also said to be providing support to the family of the deceased man as the investigation continues.