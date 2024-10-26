Woman on e-scooter seriously hurt after Dundalk incident

The injured woman was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where she is being treated. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a woman who had been travelling on an e-scooter was discovered with serious injuries on a road in Dundalk on Friday night.

She is in her 20s and was found on Tom Bellew Avenue in the Co Louth town at about 9.30pm. The injured woman was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where she is being treated. Her condition is described as serious.

The scene was preserved for a forensic examination and gardaí are asking that anyone with information come forward.

Specifically, they would like to hear from road users or pedestrians in the area between 9.15pm and 9.45pm.

READ MORE

They have also asked anyone who may have camera footage (including dashcam) of the incident and the build-up to make it available.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Dundalk Garda station on 042-9388400, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666111 or any Garda station.