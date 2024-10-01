Luxury liner sets off from Belfast after being stranded for four months

A luxury cruise ship has set off from a Belfast dock after unexpectedly spending four months in the city ahead of a three-year voyage.

Passengers cheered, applauded and hugged the liner’s chief when he confirmed on Monday night that they were ready for departure.

The residents of the Villa Vie Odyssey waved goodbye to the Northern Ireland city they had become so familiar with, bringing souvenirs and memories with them.

One man, who carried a self-assembled model of the Titanic on board on Monday, said he enjoyed Belfast but was ready for the rest of the cruise.

The luxury liner became stranded due to unexpected repair works in May, forcing passengers to become familiar with the sights Belfast and Northern Ireland has to offer.

One pair of would-be voyagers became engaged while waiting for the cruise to begin.

Passengers boarding the Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship at Belfast Port ahead of its departure on Monday night. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Gian Perroni, from Vancouver in Canada, and Angie Harsanyi, from Colorado in the US, got to know each other as they walked to and back from the ship in the past few months.

The passengers bade Belfast farewell with a bike tour ahead of their departure on Monday.

CEO of Villa Vie Mike Petterson with passenger Andy Garrison (left), who built a model of the Titanic during his time in Belfast. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Andy Garrison, 75, who said he will be on board for at least three and a half years, said he arrived in Belfast for what he thought was three days in August and ended up there for six weeks.

He said he wanted something to do so he ordered a model of the Titanic which he built over three or four days.

Asked if he was worried it could be seen as a bad omen, he said: “No, I’m not. As a matter of fact I’m going to put this on the wall of my room.”

He said the passengers had been “resilient” in waiting for the repairs to be completed and described them as a “really nice group”.

“I like Belfast a lot actually, I would stay here and enjoy myself except I’m leaving on a ship,” he said.

“I am so happy to be sailing away, I’m ready to go. We stop briefly in Brest, France, and then we go to Spain, we go to Portugal, and we head across the ocean to go to the Bahamas, where we stay for a while in the Bahamas.”

The luxury cruise offers rentals from 35 to 120 days, or villas can be purchased ranging from £90,000 to £260,000.

Owning a villa on board guarantees the room for a minimum of 15 years, but the ownership stays valid for the entire operation of the ship.

Asked before the departure how would he remember Belfast, chief executive of Villa Vie Residences Mike Petterson said “your summer is horrible” and “you can’t cook to save your lives, but you do know how to drink”. – PA