Ireland Morning Briefing

Your top stories on Monday: Reports of cockroach infestations and dead rats at asylum centres; Electric Picnic 2024 highs and lows

Here are the stories you need to start your day including: Revenue to use drones to ensure customs are paid; rare blue ‘supermoon’ to be visible across Ireland tonight

Kylie Minogue plays the main stage on the last day of Electric Picnic 2024 at Stradbally, Co Laois. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Mon Aug 19 2024 - 07:58
Reports of cockroach infestations, dead rats and ‘aggressive behaviour’ at asylum centres

Cockroach infestations, “rats running through tents” and “aggressive behaviour” have been raised in reports on centres accommodating international protection applicants in recent months.

Reports submitted to the International Protection and Accommodation Service (IPAS) show numerous fire safety incidents were detected and issues around the smoking of illegal substances were raised by centre managers during the first six months of this year.

The Electric Picnic

  • The most annoying thing about young people at work: You have got to be joking, I thought to myself the other day when I received an out-of-office email from a work contact that said this: “Thanks for your email. I’m on leave until August 15. For anything urgent please WA me.”

