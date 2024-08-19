Your top stories on Monday: Reports of cockroach infestations and dead rats at asylum centres; Electric Picnic 2024 highs and lows

Reports of cockroach infestations, dead rats and ‘aggressive behaviour’ at asylum centres
Cockroach infestations, “rats running through tents” and “aggressive behaviour” have been raised in reports on centres accommodating international protection applicants in recent months.
Reports submitted to the International Protection and Accommodation Service (IPAS) show numerous fire safety incidents were detected and issues around the smoking of illegal substances were raised by centre managers during the first six months of this year.
News in Ireland
- Revenue Commissioners to test using drones to ensure customs are paid: The Revenue Commissioners is to test the use of drones as part of its customs-enforcement activities later this year.
- Dangerous, dirty Dublin lane remains open months after closure ordered: A Dublin city centre back street, blighted by drug use, dumping and crime, remains open more than seven months after its closure was ordered by a local authority.
- Two killed in weekend road crashes: Two men died in separate weekend road crashes in Co Dublin and Co Kerry.
- Rare blue ‘supermoon’ to be visible across Ireland: A “very rare” blue supermoon will be visible across Irish skies on Monday and Tuesday, though stargazers are being urged to make the most of Monday’s visibility.
- Weather forecast: Turning wet and windy on Monday as rain in the west becomes widespread this morning, accompanied by strengthening south to southeast winds. There is the potential for some heavy or thundery falls and some coastal flooding especially in parts of the south and east. Drier and brighter weather will extend from the southwest through the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees. Tonight will see showery rain track eastwards from Atlantic coastal areas with some heavy or thundery falls before clearing into the Irish Sea by morning. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees.
- Check out today’s Most Read stories
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
The Electric Picnic
- Electric Picnic 2024 highs and lows: Here’s our selection of the key pluses and minuses of this year’s three days of music, culture and craic.
- Full coverage of Electric Picnic
Business
- The most annoying thing about young people at work: You have got to be joking, I thought to myself the other day when I received an out-of-office email from a work contact that said this: “Thanks for your email. I’m on leave until August 15. For anything urgent please WA me.”
Sports
- Joe Schmidt faces biggest challenge of his career: After Australia were thrashed 33-7 by South Africa in the Rugby Championship 10 days ago Joe Schmidt appeared at the post-match press conference alongside the startled Wallabies captain Allan Alaalatoa.
World
- Diplomat quits as UK ‘may be complicit in war crimes’ over Israel arms sales: A British diplomat has resigned from the UK foreign office as he believes the department “may be complicit in war crimes” for continuing to allow arms sales to Israel.
Opinion
- Dr Deirdre Healy and Dr Marie Keenan: We owe it to the victims of sexual crime to improve how courts deal with their cases
- Laura Kennedy: Five accessible reads to begin with if you’re new to philosophy
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?
Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters