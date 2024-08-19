Your top stories on Monday: Reports of cockroach infestations and dead rats at asylum centres; Electric Picnic 2024 highs and lows

Kylie Minogue plays the main stage on the last day of Electric Picnic 2024 at Stradbally, Co Laois. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Cockroach infestations, “rats running through tents” and “aggressive behaviour” have been raised in reports on centres accommodating international protection applicants in recent months.

Reports submitted to the International Protection and Accommodation Service (IPAS) show numerous fire safety incidents were detected and issues around the smoking of illegal substances were raised by centre managers during the first six months of this year.

Electric Picnic 2024 highs and lows: Here’s our selection of the key pluses and minuses of this year’s three days of music, culture and craic.

Here’s our selection of the key pluses and minuses of this year’s three days of music, culture and craic. Full coverage of Electric Picnic

The most annoying thing about young people at work: You have got to be joking, I thought to myself the other day when I received an out-of-office email from a work contact that said this: “Thanks for your email. I’m on leave until August 15. For anything urgent please WA me.”

Diplomat quits as UK ‘may be complicit in war crimes’ over Israel arms sales: A British diplomat has resigned from the UK foreign office as he believes the department “may be complicit in war crimes” for continuing to allow arms sales to Israel.

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters