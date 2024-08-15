Tributes paid to woman (23) who died in Wexford road crash

Kate Wibbe was on her way to work in Cork, where she worked in PepsiCo

Tributes have been paid to a woman from Wexford who died in a three-vehicle collision as she made her way her way to work in Cork on Tuesday morning.

Kate Wibbe (23) from St Awaries, Carne died at the scene of a collision involving a truck, a van and a car on the N25 at Barntown, Co Wexford, at 6.30am on Tuesday. Her body was taken to University Hospital Waterford for a postmortem examination.

Ms Wibbe was on her way to PepsiCo in Cork, where she worked as regulatory affairs assistant analyst She was promoted last month having worked for the Little Island based branch of the company for more than a year.

Colleagues described her as a “one in a million” friend who was “wise beyond her years” and “sunshine to be around”.

Ms Wibbe graduated from UCC last year with a bachelor of law degree. During her time at the college she worked as a radio host at UCC 98.3FM and played for the UCC women’s soccer team. She also served as the public relations officer for the team.

UCC women’s soccer team said they learned of the death of Ms Wibbe with “great sadness”.

They described her as her as a “fantastic” player and a deeply committed committee member. They offered their “deepest condolences” to her family, friends and team-mates.

Ms Wibbe was also a member of the LGFA junior team at Bishopstown GAA in Cork. They said she was a cherished member of the team.

“It is with shock and a deep sadness that we have learned that Kate Wibbe, a member of our LGFA junior team has tragically lost her life in a road traffic accident while returning to Cork from Wexford on Tuesday.

“Kate joined our club this year and became part of our family, integrating seamlessly to the group, and represented Bishopstown GAA with pride. Our hearts go out to Kate’s family, and we will mourn her loss. A young woman taken from us in the prime of her life. May Kate rest in peace.”

A service for Ms Wibbe will be held on Saturday followed by burial in Our Lady’s Island cemetery.

She is survived by her parents, Fiona and Christian, and her brother Daniel, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends.

Meanwhile, members of the public who may have witnessed the incident are asked to contact gardaí.

The male driver of the van, who was in his forties, was taken to Wexford General Hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries. The scene was preserved for technical examination.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the area at the time of the incident, are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wexford Garda station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

