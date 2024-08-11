Thunderstorm warnings in place for Sunday night with difficult travel conditions expected

The forecaster has warned of a risk of localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility in the affected areas.

Met Éireann has issued two weather warnings for Sunday evening.

A status orange thunderstorm warning has been put in place for counties Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim from midnight until 4am on Monday, alongside a yellow thunderstorm warning for Munster in place until 9pm on Sunday.

A yellow rainfall warning is also in place for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Connacht, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly and Westmeath. It is valid from 10pm until 7am.

A yellow warning for thunderstorms for Clare, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, and Waterford was in place until 9pm.

A yellow thunderstorm is also in place for Northern Ireland from midnight, lasting until 7am on Monday.

Sunday night will see rain moving north-eastward across the country with temperatures between 13 and 16 degrees.

Monday looks set to bring a turn in conditions with a largely dry day with sunny spells forecast along with temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees.

The rest of next week will continue to see day time temperatures hover between 16 and 22 degrees with mostly dry spells until Thursday when some more unsettled conditions may be expected.