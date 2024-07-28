Fire guts apartment building in Longford town

A fire has gutted an apartment building in Co Longford. The blaze at the Grafton Court apartments in Longford town broke out in the early hours of the morning.
Emergency services and gardaí responded to reports of the fire shortly before 1.30am. Nobody was injured in the blaze, which was brought under control within hours.
The scene has been preserved for forensic and technical examinations.
