Fire guts apartment building in Longford town

The blaze was brought under control by the Fire Service.

Emergency services and gardaí responded to reports of the fire shortly before 1.30am. Nobody was injured in the blaze, which was brought under control within hours.

The scene has been preserved for forensic and technical examinations.