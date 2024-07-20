‘It’s not so easy this time’: Clare supporters battle Cork fans with ‘connections’ for precious All Ireland tickets

Right across the county of Clare, from the Atlantic coast at Loop Head to the Shannon at Killaloe, there is no doubt about the number one topic of conversation this week; tickets.

With the Banner back in an All-Ireland final for the first time in 11 years, a manic hunt began almost as soon as referee Liam Gordon blew the final whistle in the All-Ireland semi final, and the Clare allocation of 16,000 has been nowhere near enough to satisfy the local hordes.

As well as going through their own clubs, supporters have been on to contacts across the country and beyond, but the search is still ongoing for many as Sunday draws near.

This week, Clare County Board chairman Kieran Keating said that unfortunately many of the Banner faithful will have to watch the game on TV this Sunday.

READ MORE

“I’d say there will be a lot of people who want to go to the game who won’t get there this time, which is unusual. Before it would have been said that anyone who deserved to be there would be there, but it’s not so easy this time. People have brought their kids to all the games but they haven’t a hope of getting four or five this time, they might get one or two.

“There is great interest in the team at the moment, but with the opponents we have and the population they have and the pull they have around the country, it makes it a lot harder to pick up tickets in other counties compared to other years.”

Keith Smyth and Feakle's Adam Hogan celebrate after the semi final victory over Kilkenny. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

In the small East Clare village of Feakle there is a huge buzz, with two of the team being locals, corner back Adam Hogan and goalkeeper Eibhear Quilligan, while Con Smyth, another of their own, is part of the extended panel.

The village was featured on Virgin Media’s Ireland AM earlier this week and on Saturday night the Clare segment of RTÉ’s Up For The Match will be broadcast from Feakle.

Mark Clune is chairman of Feakle GAA and he said there is a great buzz in the area.

“There is serious excitement around the place. In the 90s we had the connection with Ger Loughnane [the manager of the Clare teams who won All Irelands in 95 and 97], the 2013 team we didn’t have anyone, and now it’s very special to have two lads on the team and another lad on the panel.”

Sunday will be a very proud day for one of the smaller units of the GAA in Clare, he said.

“It’s a small club, there are only 70 to 80 children in the National School here, but if you have two players starting an All-Ireland final and another one on the panel, that shows what can be done.”