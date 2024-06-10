Some 97% of respondents to survey say family home in Connemara not affordable

Some 89% of those who replied to an online survey run by Connemara Chamber said the State is not doing enough to facilitate or provide long-term housing in Connemara. Photograph: Joe O'Shaughnessy

The vast majority of respondents to a new survey have said it is not affordable to buy an average family home in Connemara, Co Galway.

Some 97 per cent of those who replied to the online survey run by Connemara Chamber said it is not affordable, while 89 per cent said the State is not doing enough to facilitate or provide long-term housing in the area.

Almost two-thirds said it is difficult or very difficult to settle down long-term in Connemara, whether that be to rent, buy or build a home.

The survey was carried out among members of the chamber and the local community between April and May on the issues of housing, planning and roads, with 859 responses received.

Almost three-quarters of respondents said the planning system had negatively affected them or family members in the ability to build a home in Connemara.

About 80 per cent believe the planning system is not fair or fit for purpose, while 88 per cent said those living outside Connemara should not have a right to object to rural housing planning applications.

A number of respondents also included comments with the survey, with one stating: “Planning regulations are a joke, tourist houses of any size and spec are going up everywhere and local people are being refused for the most ridiculous and inconsistent reasons. Public transport is also non existent – it has improved slightly but much more investment, frequency and scope is needed in the area.”

Another said: “The system is geared towards wealthy outsiders to build or buy second homes…Locals are struggling to rent property let alone buy or build. The only way locals are getting long term accommodation here is if it’s family- owned property from generations. It’s a truly sad state of affairs that the priority is put on tourists rather than local people.”

Connemara Chamber said its members and other organisations had previously expressed concern about the “lack of long-term housing of all types” which was directly affecting the ability to attract and retain staff.

“Concerns are also frequently expressed about key road infrastructure, specifically Connemara’s accessibility by road and how tourism and commerce is negatively impacted by the quality of the access roads and delays via traffic congestion in Galway city,” it said.

“More generally, the area’s population demographics – both ageing and declining – have been a source of long-term concern for the vibrancy of Connemara’s social and economic life. Such issues have a direct impact on Connemara’s economic development, for tourism in particular.”