Your top stories on Monday: Immigration the key issue for voters; 12 hurt in turbulence on Doha to Dublin flight

Immigration the key issue for voters before elections - poll
Immigration and housing are dominating the list of the issues voters noticed about what the Government has done in the last month, according to the latest Irish Times/Ipsos B&A Snapshot poll.
The research shows that the vast majority of respondents who cited immigration and housing as the issues they noticed, have a negative view of the Government’s performance.
News
- Smoky bacon flavouring ban: Coveney lobbied EU over ‘financial implications’ for Irish firms: The Government raised concerns that a recent European Union ban on certain types of smoke flavouring added to ham, rashers and smoky bacon crisps could lead to hundreds of products being discontinued, correspondence shows.
- Higgins ‘lectured us about the atrocities being committed by Israel’, says Chief Rabbi in Ireland: Ireland’s new Chief Rabbi has challenged President Michael D Higgins over remarks the latter made on Friday describing claims of anti-Semitism in Ireland as “irresponsible”.
- Qatar Airways investigates as 12 hurt in turbulence on Doha to Ireland flight: Six passengers and six crew members have been injured following turbulence on a flight from Doha, Qatar to Ireland.
- Dublin council’s dedicated drone unit to scale up use in public services: A dedicated “drone unit” is to be established in Dublin City Council (DCC) under a new strategy which aims to scale up the use of drones for public services and hopes to pave the way for new forms of transport.
- Check out today’s Most Read stories
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
World
- Gaza: At least 35 killed after Israeli air strikes on camp for displaced people in Rafah: At least 35 people have been killed after an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza city of Rafah hit tents housing displaced people, Palestinian medics have said, hours after Hamas launched a barrage of rockets at Tel Aviv for the first time in months.
Your Family
- Coleen Nolan: ‘I’ve had two amazing marriages, because they gave me amazing children’: “I always wanted 10,″ explains Coleen Nolan, TV personality and member of the Nolan Sisters. She’s speaking about children. “I wanted 10 because I wanted to beat my mum by two,” she laughs.
Opinion
- Una Mullally: Don’t shut 2FM down. Just decide what and who it’s for
- Joe Humphreys: Is the idea of a ‘country’ still useful in a world of climate challenges and AI?
Business
- Aviva in talks with IRFU and FAI to renew stadium naming rights deal: Insurance company Aviva is in exclusive talks with the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) and the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) about renewing its naming rights sponsorship for the Aviva Stadium in Ballsbridge, Dublin.
Sports
- Failure to execute against Toulouse will haunt Leinster: Hindsight is an exact science, where being in possession of outcomes, both in terms of the result and pivotal moments within a match, informs the postgame analysis.
- Ken Early: Manchester United face a choice over Erik ten Hag, but not a difficult one: The awkward questions being thrown at the Dutch manager after the FA Cup final actually managed to unite the club’s fans behind him.
Life & Style
- Jess Kelly: ‘Everything changed for the better when I stopped caring so much about what others thought of me’: Newstalk’s Tech Talk presenter on being a middle child, summers on the Shannon and her unusual middle name
Podcast Highlights
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?
Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters