Your top stories on Monday: Immigration the key issue for voters; 12 hurt in turbulence on Doha to Dublin flight

Liam Murtagh Mcgrath with dog Emmy jumping bales during the Dogitude festival at Causey Farm, in Co Meath, a two-day dog festival held over the weekend. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Immigration and housing are dominating the list of the issues voters noticed about what the Government has done in the last month, according to the latest Irish Times/Ipsos B&A Snapshot poll.

The research shows that the vast majority of respondents who cited immigration and housing as the issues they noticed, have a negative view of the Government’s performance.

Gaza: At least 35 killed after Israeli air strikes on camp for displaced people in Rafah: At least 35 people have been killed after an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza city of Rafah hit tents housing displaced people, Palestinian medics have said, hours after Hamas launched a barrage of rockets at Tel Aviv for the first time in months.

Coleen Nolan: ‘I’ve had two amazing marriages, because they gave me amazing children’: “I always wanted 10,″ explains Coleen Nolan, TV personality and member of the Nolan Sisters. She’s speaking about children. “I wanted 10 because I wanted to beat my mum by two,” she laughs.

Aviva in talks with IRFU and FAI to renew stadium naming rights deal: Insurance company Aviva is in exclusive talks with the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) and the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) about renewing its naming rights sponsorship for the Aviva Stadium in Ballsbridge, Dublin.

Failure to execute against Toulouse will haunt Leinster: Hindsight is an exact science, where being in possession of outcomes, both in terms of the result and pivotal moments within a match, informs the postgame analysis.

Ken Early: Manchester United face a choice over Erik ten Hag, but not a difficult one: The awkward questions being thrown at the Dutch manager after the FA Cup final actually managed to unite the club's fans behind him.

Jess Kelly: ‘Everything changed for the better when I stopped caring so much about what others thought of me’: Newstalk’s Tech Talk presenter on being a middle child, summers on the Shannon and her unusual middle name

In The News: The Limerick man who moved to the New York Times, and changed investigative journalism

