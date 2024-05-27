IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Monday: Immigration the key issue for voters; 12 hurt in turbulence on Doha to Dublin flight

Here are the key stories you need to start your day, including: Higgins ‘lectured us about the atrocities being committed by Israel’, says Chief Rabbi in Ireland

Liam Murtagh Mcgrath with dog Emmy jumping bales during the Dogitude festival at Causey Farm, in Co Meath, a two-day dog festival held over the weekend. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Mon May 27 2024 - 08:24
Immigration the key issue for voters before elections - poll

Immigration and housing are dominating the list of the issues voters noticed about what the Government has done in the last month, according to the latest Irish Times/Ipsos B&A Snapshot poll.

The research shows that the vast majority of respondents who cited immigration and housing as the issues they noticed, have a negative view of the Government’s performance.

News

World

Your Family

Opinion

Business

Sports

Life & Style

  • Jess Kelly: ‘Everything changed for the better when I stopped caring so much about what others thought of me’: Newstalk’s Tech Talk presenter on being a middle child, summers on the Shannon and her unusual middle name

Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters

LATEST STORIES