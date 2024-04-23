IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Tuesday: ‘We watched our daughter die,’ Aoife Johnston’s parents tell inquest; State apology for Stardust victims

Here are the stories you need to start your day including: gardaí policing far right ‘fear for their safety’ and students give their views on school

'I continually begged for help'. Aoife Johnston's parents told an inquest about their experience with their daughter in the emergency department in University Hospital Limerick prior to her death.

Tue Apr 23 2024 - 07:43

Aoife Johnston inquest: ‘We watched our daughter die – I wouldn’t wish it on anyone’

The parents of a 16-year-old girl who died at University Hospital Limerick following a failure in her care tried to reassure her that she was in the best place only for them to watch her die two days later, an inquest has heard.

Carol Johnston told the inquest into the death of her daughter, Aoife Johnston, that “we watched our daughter die – I wouldn’t wish it on anyone” as she recounted how the hospital treated her after she was admitted to the emergency department UHL at 5.40pm on December 17th, 2022.

News

World

The Big Read

Erlandino Doha, Conor Dunne Atkins, Sofia Moran and Philippa McIntosh. Graphic: Paul Scott

Erlandino Doha, Conor Dunne Atkins, Sofia Moran and Philippa McIntosh. Graphic: Paul Scott

Opinion

Business

Sports

Life & Style

Emily McKenzie in Marino, Dublin: 'People were telling me initially to put my name down for creches when I was pregnant, and I was like, what?' Photograph: Patrick Bolger

Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters

LATEST STORIES