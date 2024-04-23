Your top stories on Tuesday: ‘We watched our daughter die,’ Aoife Johnston’s parents tell inquest; State apology for Stardust victims

Aoife Johnston inquest: ‘We watched our daughter die – I wouldn’t wish it on anyone’
The parents of a 16-year-old girl who died at University Hospital Limerick following a failure in her care tried to reassure her that she was in the best place only for them to watch her die two days later, an inquest has heard.
Carol Johnston told the inquest into the death of her daughter, Aoife Johnston, that “we watched our daughter die – I wouldn’t wish it on anyone” as she recounted how the hospital treated her after she was admitted to the emergency department UHL at 5.40pm on December 17th, 2022.
