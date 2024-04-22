Motorcyclist dies in north Cork crash

A motorcyclist in his 60s died in a north Cork road crash over the weekend. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A motorcyclist in his 60s died in a north Cork road crash over the weekend.

The man was travelling on the R579 from Cork to Kanturk when he crashed at Glen South near Banteer at around 6.45pm on Sunday.

The emergency services were called, and it is understood the man was pronounced dead at the scene before his body was removed to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem.

Gardaí have closed off a section of the road between Nadd and Banteer, south of Banteer, this morning to allow for the scene to be examined.

READ MORE

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses to contact them at Mallow Garda station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Any road users with camera footage (including dashcam) who were travelling between Banteer and Nadd between 6pm and 7.30pm on Sunday are asked to make this available to gardaí.

The latest fatality brings to 64 the number of people who have died on Irish roads so far this year, and it brings to eight the number of people to die on roads in Co Cork this year.