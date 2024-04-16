IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Tuesday: Financial pressures hitting mental wellbeing of under 30s; judge labels Eir a ‘disgrace’

Here are the stories you need to start your day, including: more than 200 restaurants shut this year; and call to break conveyancing ‘monopoly’

Aoife Ni Raghallaigh, principal of Gaelscoil na Camoige in Clondalkin, Dublin, with the school's pupils. The school is planning to protest at Leinster House because it has been in prefabs for 30 years and there is no indication of when it will move out of them. Photograph: Laura Hutton/The Irish Times

Tue Apr 16 2024 - 08:06

Financial and housing pressures taking toll on under 30s, research finds

Just 8 per cent of adults aged under 30 in Ireland are positive about their mental wellbeing, with many expressing concerns about their ability to meet the financial challenges involved in securing their own home or starting a family, according to research published on Tuesday.

A survey of 750 people aged 18 to 30, carried out by Ipsos on behalf of the National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI), found a third of respondents rarely or never feel optimistic about their future.

'Consent has to be ongoing, mutual and freely given and just because someone consented last week, doesn’t mean that they consent now'

  • ‘We need to acknowldge the prevalence of sexual assault’: This time last year, the Central Statistics Office published the results of its Sexual Violence Survey 2022, revealing that four in 10 adults reported experiencing sexual violence in their lifetimes, with women experiencing almost twice the levels of sexual violence as men.

  • Could AI be used to write television scripts?: Can screenwriters be replaced by AI? I’m tempted, for the purposes of freeing up my time for what AI enthusiasts would call “more value-added work” just to type the word “no”, then copy and paste it repeatedly for the remainder of my allotted column space, perhaps with a Logan Roy-style “f**k off” as a finishing flourish, writes Laura Slattery.

LATEST STORIES