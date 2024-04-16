Your top stories on Tuesday: Financial pressures hitting mental wellbeing of under 30s; judge labels Eir a ‘disgrace’

Aoife Ni Raghallaigh, principal of Gaelscoil na Camoige in Clondalkin, Dublin, with the school's pupils. The school is planning to protest at Leinster House because it has been in prefabs for 30 years and there is no indication of when it will move out of them. Photograph: Laura Hutton/The Irish Times

Just 8 per cent of adults aged under 30 in Ireland are positive about their mental wellbeing, with many expressing concerns about their ability to meet the financial challenges involved in securing their own home or starting a family, according to research published on Tuesday.

A survey of 750 people aged 18 to 30, carried out by Ipsos on behalf of the National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI), found a third of respondents rarely or never feel optimistic about their future.

News

The Big Read

'Consent has to be ongoing, mutual and freely given and just because someone consented last week, doesn’t mean that they consent now'

‘We need to acknowldge the prevalence of sexual assault’: This time last year, the Central Statistics Office published the results of its Sexual Violence Survey 2022, revealing that four in 10 adults reported experiencing sexual violence in their lifetimes, with women experiencing almost twice the levels of sexual violence as men.

Could AI be used to write television scripts?: Can screenwriters be replaced by AI? I’m tempted, for the purposes of freeing up my time for what AI enthusiasts would call “more value-added work” just to type the word “no”, then copy and paste it repeatedly for the remainder of my allotted column space, perhaps with a Logan Roy-style “f**k off” as a finishing flourish, writes Laura Slattery.

FAI could stand for ‘Find an Interim’ as Jonathan Hill’s exit adds to Irish football farce: There was a time, you’ll recall, when the relentless search for players with grandparents born on these shores had detractors declaring that FAI stood for “Find an Irishman”.

‘You don’t feel homesick when you have a good support system at work’: When Kristine Lapid moved to Galway from Manila in the Philippines, she left her two young children in her home country for almost two years.

Podcast Highlights

