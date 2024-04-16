Your top stories on Tuesday: Financial pressures hitting mental wellbeing of under 30s; judge labels Eir a ‘disgrace’

Financial and housing pressures taking toll on under 30s, research finds
Just 8 per cent of adults aged under 30 in Ireland are positive about their mental wellbeing, with many expressing concerns about their ability to meet the financial challenges involved in securing their own home or starting a family, according to research published on Tuesday.
A survey of 750 people aged 18 to 30, carried out by Ipsos on behalf of the National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI), found a third of respondents rarely or never feel optimistic about their future.
- No evidence of price gouging by Dublin hotels during big events, report finds: The expense of Dublin hotel rooms during big events is not unusual with cities across the world typically exhibiting similar pricing patterns, a report examining the potential for so-called price gouging in the sector has found.
- More than 200 restaurants and cafes have shut this year, RAI report finds: A restaurant closing in Ireland can cost the Exchequer up to €1.36 million and on average involves the loss of 22 direct jobs, a new report commissioned by the Restaurants Association of Ireland to be published on Tuesday suggests.
- Judge labels Eir a ‘disgrace’: A judge has labelled Eir a “disgrace” after a court heard evidence that the telecom provider warned staff they could be disciplined for adhering to statutory regulations governing customer complaints.
- Home-buying costs could be cut by €1,000 if conveyancing ‘monopoly’ broken: At least €1,000 could be cut off the administrative cost of home-buying and the time the process takes dramatically reduced if the legal profession’s “monopoly” on conveyancing was broken, the chairman of Ireland’s consumer watchdog has said.
- Israeli leaders weigh up options in wake of Iran attack: Israeli leaders were weighing options on Monday night on how to respond to Iran’s unprecedented aerial attack over the weekend.
- ‘We need to acknowldge the prevalence of sexual assault’: This time last year, the Central Statistics Office published the results of its Sexual Violence Survey 2022, revealing that four in 10 adults reported experiencing sexual violence in their lifetimes, with women experiencing almost twice the levels of sexual violence as men.
- The Debate: Is it better to buy an electric car now or to wait?
- Fintan O’Toole: We are facing the terrifying result of the West’s stupid mistakes in the Middle East
- Could AI be used to write television scripts?: Can screenwriters be replaced by AI? I’m tempted, for the purposes of freeing up my time for what AI enthusiasts would call “more value-added work” just to type the word “no”, then copy and paste it repeatedly for the remainder of my allotted column space, perhaps with a Logan Roy-style “f**k off” as a finishing flourish, writes Laura Slattery.
- FAI could stand for ‘Find an Interim’ as Jonathan Hill’s exit adds to Irish football farce: There was a time, you’ll recall, when the relentless search for players with grandparents born on these shores had detractors declaring that FAI stood for “Find an Irishman”.
- ‘You don’t feel homesick when you have a good support system at work’: When Kristine Lapid moved to Galway from Manila in the Philippines, she left her two young children in her home country for almost two years.
