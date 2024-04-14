Gardaí investigate fire at Wicklow property being considered for housing asylum applicants

The disused HSE facility in Co Wicklow was considered for accommodation. Photograph: Google Streetview

Gardaí are investigating suspected arson at a property in Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow, that was being considered for accommodating people seeking international protection.

The fire at Trudder House occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning when fire services attended the scene and extinguished the fire, the Garda Press Office said.

“Gardaí are investigating a suspected criminal damage by fire incident that occurred in the early hours of Saturday 13th, April 2024, at a property in Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow.”

A technical examination of the scene has been conducted and investigations are ongoing, it added.

READ MORE

[ Up to eight more countries could be deemed ‘safe’ under State’s international protection system ]

The Department of Integration was considering locating 20 eight-person tents at the former HSE facility to house people seeking to live here under the international protection process. There had been local protests against the proposal for the facility, which is also known as River Lodge.

The fire at the property at the edge of Newtownmountkennedy is the latest in a series of fires at locations earmarked for housing refugees.