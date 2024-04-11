Sunny weekend weather with temperatures in high teens, says Met Éireann

This weekend is set to be mostly dry with sunny spells, Met Éireann has predicted, Photograph: iStock

This weekend is set to be mostly dry with sunny spells, Met Éireann has predicted, after a storm crossed the country last week.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with rain and drizzle in Ulster, Connacht and west Munster. There will be “some brighter intervals in Leinster and east Munster”, Met Éireann said.

In the evening, rain and drizzle will move eastward with the highest temperatures of 12 to 17 degrees, warmest in the east.

The weather is to become mainly dry and clear overnight, with lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in moderate southerly winds. Saturday will start dry with sunny spells, Met Éireann said, but rain will spread from the west in the afternoon, turning heavy in the north at times.

The highest temperatures are forecast to be 11 to 14 degrees, with fresh and gusty southwest to west winds, strong for a time in the west and north. There will be long clear spells on Saturday night with isolated showers in western parts.

Sunday is due to start with sunny spells, but showers or longer spells of rain will develop from the west later.

The highest temperatures for Sunday are forecast to be 10 or 11 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest winds. Rain will be “persistent and at times heavy in the west and north Sunday night”, Met Éireann said. It will spread east and south overnight.

Sunshine and a scattering of showers are due on Monday, most frequent in the north.

There are indications that a northwesterly airflow will bring sunshine and showers for the midweek period next week.