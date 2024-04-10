Limerick Voice named newspaper of the year at National Student Media Awards

Members of the Limerick Voice, who were the winners of the Newspaper of the Year, holding a picture of Joe Drennan. Photograph: Tom Honan

The Limerick Voice has been named Newspaper of the Year at the 2024 National Student Media Awards.

The award, sponsored by The Irish Times and judged by the newspaper’s Ireland and Britain Editor Mark Hennessy, was made following the death of the publication’s editor Joe Drennan in a hit-and-run incident in October.

Mr Drennan was standing at a bus stop on Dublin Road, Castletroy after completing a shift at a restaurant when he was hit by a driver and killed. A man has been charged in relation to the incident.

Mr Hennessy described the publication’s submission as “particularly poignant this year”, and added that it made “determined efforts to report the community around them”.

The Limerick Voice is produced by final-year journalism students in UL and published with The Limerick Leader.

Organisers said this year’s awards received a record number of nominees, with Trinity College collecting eight awards followed closely by Technological University Dublin and University College Dublin.

Organisers also announced that its RSA Award will be renamed the Joe Drennan RSA Award, Journalism Relating to Road Safety.