Rogue general in Libya serviced by several western companies in apparent breach of UN embargo

Insignia of Irish Training Solutions (right) beside 166 Brigade badge: Irish Training Solutions is among firms from Australia, Spain, Italy, Brazil, the UK and eastern Europe hired to train Gen Khalifa Haftar’s forces in a range of sophisticated military skills, according to a private contractor.

An Italian company provided helicopter transport to the Libyan general Khalifa Haftar as he attended a military event, an investigation by The Irish Times has found.

The use of the helicopter illustrates a wider issue of western private companies providing services to the rogue general as he seeks to solidify control of eastern Libya.

The incident came to light during an investigation of Irish Training Solutions, the Offaly-based company established by former members of Ireland’s Army Ranger Wing and the Defence Forces that was involved in training Haftar’s 166 Infantry Brigade last year.

Irish Training Solutions is among several western companies, including firms from Australia, Spain, Italy, Brazil, the United Kingdom and eastern Europe, that have been hired to train Haftar’s forces in a range of sophisticated military skills, according to a private contractor familiar with the arrangements.

The provision of “technical assistance, training, financial or other assistance, related to military activities or the provision, maintenance or use of any arms and related materiel [sic]” to forces in Libya has been banned by a United Nations arms embargo since 2011.

The embargo was approved by the UN Security Council in a bid to prevent the violent breakdown of the country. The provision of “technical assistance, training or other assistance” is also banned under EU restrictions.

A video released by the self-styled Libyan National Army, Haftar’s military forces, last month showcased training from the overseas contractors in parachuting and other sophisticated skills, in aheavily armed live-fire show of force as the Haftar family seeks to solidify its power in Libya.

This video shows Gen Khalifa Haftar arriving at a military demonstration near Sirte in a helicopter registered to “Elifly” in Brescia, Italy. Video: Youtube

The footage shows Haftar arriving at the military demonstration near the city of Sirte by helicopter, in an aircraft bearing the brand name “Elifly” and registration number I-Alwe.

The same helicopter is advertised for rent on the website of Elifly, a company based in Brescia, northern Italy. The records of Italy’s civil aviation authority show Elifly was granted a certificate of navigability for the craft in 2018.

In response to questions from The Irish Times, Elifly said it had been hired to provide “the transport of medical personnel for healthcare assistance during a public event” and that it had never provided any support to military activities.

“We would like to point out that, on this occasion, Elifly’s activities concerned exclusively the transport of passengers,” the company said in an email in response to questions.

“This assignment concerned the transport of medical personnel for healthcare assistance during a public event.”

“Elifly has never dealt with the trade, supply and/or transport of weapons, just as it has never provided support or assistance to military or paramilitary activities, nor has it ever carried out other activities that could in any way be said to be in conflict with national or international legislation,” the statement continued.

Video footage shows Haftar arriving in the Elifly helicopter in military uniform before being saluted by awaiting forces and attending a live-fire demonstration by the army forces with which he exerts control over much of eastern and southern Libya, including key oil wells.

A source familiar with UN sanctions described it as an “open and shut” case of breaching the United Nations arms embargo, as providing a helicopter to attend a military event amounted to logistical support.

A range of private western companies have been providing services to Haftar’s forces as the aspirant strongman hands out contracts in a well-funded drive to secure control in Libya and gain international credibility beyond his backing by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Russia’s Wagner mercenaries, according to sources familiar with the situation.

One western private contractor working in Libya said that companies from Australia, Spain, Italy, Brazil, the United Kingdom and eastern Europe have been providing training to the Libyan National Army, alongside Ireland’s Irish Training Solutions.

“Every company has a regiment, every company has a contract,” the contractor said. “There’s a lot of contracts up for grabs.”

UN member states are obliged to enforce the embargo and private companies must check with their national authorities to ensure they are not in breach of any enforcement measures, according to UN guidelines.

UN experts have repeatedly called for private contractors to leave Libya, blaming the flouting of the embargo for prolonging the conflict as the country became the stage for proxy warring between rival international forces.

Italy’s ministry of foreign affairs did not respond to repeated requests for comment.