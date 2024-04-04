Funding scheme worth €500,000 for outdoor swimming facilities announced

The funding will be administered by Sport Ireland on behalf of the Department of Health. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times

A new €500,000 funding scheme for outdoor swimming facilities across the State has been announced by Minister of State with responsibility for public health Hildegarde Naughton.

Grants of up to €30,000 will be awarded for projects that “enable broader participation in outdoor swimming, such as improving access, developing and enhancing changing facilities and procuring equipment to assist people with disabilities”.

The funding will be administered by Sport Ireland on behalf of the Department of Health, with applications open from Friday April 5th to Friday May 17th, in order to facilitate the commencement of works ahead of the summer season.

Ms Naughton said the popularity of outdoor swimming had “grown in recent years and as a regular swimmer myself I’m keenly aware of its many benefits for our physical and mental wellbeing”.

“With a view to embracing the growing appetite for outdoor swimming across the country, I was delighted to secure €500,000 in funding as an initial phase of this new scheme in Budget 2024. This funding will support improvements that will make Ireland’s rich network of outdoor bathing spots more accessible to more people,” she said.

“Swimming along our wonderful beaches and beautiful lakes is not only good for body and mind, it also enhances the social fabric of our communities around the country.”

Ms Naughton asked outdoor swimming enthusiasts and local sports partnerships to consider where in their locality might benefit from the delivery of a changing shelter, steps or handrails into the water, and to apply for funding as part of the new scheme.

Sport Ireland’s chief executive, Una May, said the announcement was “hugely welcomed”, while Swim Ireland’s chief executive, Sarah Keane, said the organisation would be “delighted” to work with other partners on making open-water swimming more accessible.