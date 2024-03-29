Late harvest and lower crop yields in store as rain delays planting

Farmer Stephen McCormack's land in Meath has been too wet to sow. Photograph: Alan Betson

The State is facing potential tillage shortages this year due to a late planting season caused by higher than average rainfall.

The Department of Agriculture convened a meeting of the National Fodder and Food Security Committee on Friday, as rain-soaked land prevented farmers from getting machinery into fields for planting.

Particularly affected are spring barley and wheat, with growing concern over the ability to plant beans in coming weeks.

The adverse weather has also prevented cows and dry stock from being let out from winter sheds and into fields.

At the meeting farmers also said the late planting season could have a knock-on effect, with a late harvest and lower crop yields.

Farmers also said the industry was facing a challenge from increased costs of fuel, which would amount to a collective €40 million this year.

Irish Farmers Association president Francie Gorman said every effort must be made to support farmers who are grappling with dreadful weather conditions.

“Processors have to return every cent from the market to dairy and livestock farmers, who have been unable to get out to grass this spring. Banks and credit unions should be offering maximum flexibility to farmers who are tight on cash flow. In particular, we need to make sure livestock farmers have access to short-term credit. We also want the Department of Agriculture to fast-track any payments to farmers,” he said.

He called on all milk processors to pay a hardship top-up of at least 3 cent per litre on all March milk.

“Dairy farmers are having a dreadful time with the desperate weather conditions. While falling stocks of fodder, full slurry tanks and the huge additional workload are serious issues, what farmers really need now is a boost to cash flow,” he said.

“Now is the time for our co-ops and processors to step up and make a top-up payment on March milk,” he said.

At Friday’s meeting, the IFA also proposed that all farm inspections be suspended and called on suppliers to reduce feed prices. The IFA reiterated “the urgent requirement” for the Minister for Agriculture to introduce a tillage survival scheme to support the sector.

“Last night, we held four online regional meetings chaired by our four regional chairs and joined by our county officers in the region. It is clear that farmers are under huge pressure. It is important that farmers check in on their neighbours this weekend. Farmers should not be afraid to ask for help,” Mr Gorman said.