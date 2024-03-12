IrelandMorning Briefing

Tuesday’s Top Stories: Varadkar condemns Israel’s attack on Gaza; workers in Ireland to see incomes rise 9%

Here are the stories you need to start your day including why an enormous ‘global wealth transfer’ to younger generations may be on the way and how to find the right therapist

Artists Sophia Vigne Welsh and Claire Prouvost at the launch of A Better City as part of the St Patrick's Festival. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Tue Mar 12 2024 - 07:45

‘Cries of the innocent will haunt us if we stay silent’: Varadkar condemns Israel’s attack on Gaza during US visit

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the deaths of so many children in Gaza will haunt the world if it remains silent in the face of Israel’s continuing collective punishment for the October 7th Hamas attack.

In the first major speech of his week-long visit to the United States, Mr Varadkar told an audience in Massachusetts on Monday evening nobody could avert their eyes when thousands of children were being killed.

Speaking at an event in the John F Kennedy Library in Boston, Mr Varadkar made what was seen as one of his most forceful condemnations of Israel’s continued onslaught on Gaza, honing in on the toll on children, thousands of whom have died, and many thousands more of whom have been injured.

Finding the right therapist is the first hurdle someone seeking therapy must cross, writes Filomena Kaguako. Photograph: Getty

  • Why it’s important to get the right therapist for you: There are a number of reasons why someone might seek therapy. Some see it as an opportunity for personal growth and development, while others regard a therapist’s office as a mecca for discussing deep-rooted issues and unresolved trauma. Whatever the case may be, finding the right therapist is the first hurdle someone seeking therapy must cross.

Ryan Gosling performs I'm Just Ken from Barbie onstage during the Oscars. Photograph: Patrick T Fallon/AFP/Getty

