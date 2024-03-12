Tuesday’s Top Stories: Varadkar condemns Israel’s attack on Gaza; workers in Ireland to see incomes rise 9%

‘Cries of the innocent will haunt us if we stay silent’: Varadkar condemns Israel’s attack on Gaza during US visit
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the deaths of so many children in Gaza will haunt the world if it remains silent in the face of Israel’s continuing collective punishment for the October 7th Hamas attack.
In the first major speech of his week-long visit to the United States, Mr Varadkar told an audience in Massachusetts on Monday evening nobody could avert their eyes when thousands of children were being killed.
Speaking at an event in the John F Kennedy Library in Boston, Mr Varadkar made what was seen as one of his most forceful condemnations of Israel’s continued onslaught on Gaza, honing in on the toll on children, thousands of whom have died, and many thousands more of whom have been injured.
- Referendums’ defeat leads to divisions between Ministers over blame for failed campaign: The Government is struggling to contain fallout from the double-referendum defeat after public divisions between Ministers over responsibility for the failed campaign.
- Workers in Ireland in line for biggest pay hike in a decade, Central Bank says: Workers here are in line for their biggest pay hike in a decade with real incomes (adjusted for inflation) expected to rise by almost 9 per cent over the next three years, according to the Central Bank of Ireland.
- Garda HQ tries to distance Drew Harris from controversial bicycle investigation: Garda Headquarters has moved to distance Garda Commissioner Drew Harris from the controversial handling of a case in which a garda in the midlands was suspended for more than three years after taking a bicycle from a station to give to an elderly man.
- Haiti’s prime minister says he will resign amid rising violence: Haiti’s prime minister, Ariel Henry, has said he will resign once a transitional presidential council is created, capitulating to international pressure that seeks to save the country overwhelmed by violent gangs.
- Why it’s important to get the right therapist for you: There are a number of reasons why someone might seek therapy. Some see it as an opportunity for personal growth and development, while others regard a therapist’s office as a mecca for discussing deep-rooted issues and unresolved trauma. Whatever the case may be, finding the right therapist is the first hurdle someone seeking therapy must cross.
- Fintan O’Toole: Invited to replace a potent 1930s vision with a wishy-washy 2020s gesture, voters said no
- The Debate: St Patrick’s day is more important for the rest of the world than it is for Ireland
- Sadhbh O’Neill: Why is climate misinformation going unchallenged among farmers?
- Enormous ‘global wealth transfer’ from boomers to younger generations is on the way: While a reputed fondness for avocados is oft cited as a reason why millennials have been locked out of the housing market – not to mind uncertain careers and ever-rising property prices – a new report suggests their time will come.
- Gerry Thornley: Good weekend for the Six Nations – if not for Ireland: Let’s cast off the green-tinged glasses, keep the leprechaun hats for next weekend and look at the defeat in Twickenham in the context of the bigger picture.
- How screen time interferes with the parent-child dynamic: According to new research, “technoference” is real. Toddlers who are exposed to more screen time have fewer conversations with their parents or caregivers by an array of measures. They say less, hear less and have fewer back-and-forth exchanges with adults compared with children who spend less time in front of screens.
- Irish artists, including Kneecap and Gavin James, pull out of SXSW festival in solidarity with Gaza: A number of Irish artists have pulled out of the SXSW festival in solidarity with the people of Gaza, citing the US army’s sponsorship of the Austin, Texas, event.
- Oscars 2024: Cillian Murphy now a ‘favourite’ for the next James Bond, plus other things we learned from the 96th Academy Awards: So that finally happened. Cillian Murphy had been runaway favourite for only two weeks – since the Screen Actors Guild awards – and it still felt as if one word out of place might have scuppered his chances with the voters of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. That didn’t happen, and Murphy became, after Daniel Day-Lewis, the second Irish citizen to take the Academy Award for best actor – let’s park that “first Irish-born” – for his performance in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.
- ‘We never really knew the depths of the addiction he was in until things started to get really bad’: Martina McKnight is used to noting signs of drug addiction through her work in homeless services, but she didn’t recognise them in her own son.
