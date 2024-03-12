Tuesday’s Top Stories: Varadkar condemns Israel’s attack on Gaza; workers in Ireland to see incomes rise 9%

Artists Sophia Vigne Welsh and Claire Prouvost at the launch of A Better City as part of the St Patrick's Festival. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the deaths of so many children in Gaza will haunt the world if it remains silent in the face of Israel’s continuing collective punishment for the October 7th Hamas attack.

In the first major speech of his week-long visit to the United States, Mr Varadkar told an audience in Massachusetts on Monday evening nobody could avert their eyes when thousands of children were being killed.

Speaking at an event in the John F Kennedy Library in Boston, Mr Varadkar made what was seen as one of his most forceful condemnations of Israel’s continued onslaught on Gaza, honing in on the toll on children, thousands of whom have died, and many thousands more of whom have been injured.

Haiti’s prime minister says he will resign amid rising violence: Haiti’s prime minister, Ariel Henry, has said he will resign once a transitional presidential council is created, capitulating to international pressure that seeks to save the country overwhelmed by violent gangs.

Finding the right therapist is the first hurdle someone seeking therapy must cross, writes Filomena Kaguako. Photograph: Getty

Why it’s important to get the right therapist for you: There are a number of reasons why someone might seek therapy. Some see it as an opportunity for personal growth and development, while others regard a therapist’s office as a mecca for discussing deep-rooted issues and unresolved trauma. Whatever the case may be, finding the right therapist is the first hurdle someone seeking therapy must cross.

Enormous ‘global wealth transfer’ from boomers to younger generations is on the way: While a reputed fondness for avocados is oft cited as a reason why millennials have been locked out of the housing market – not to mind uncertain careers and ever-rising property prices – a new report suggests their time will come.

Gerry Thornley: Good weekend for the Six Nations – if not for Ireland: Let’s cast off the green-tinged glasses, keep the leprechaun hats for next weekend and look at the defeat in Twickenham in the context of the bigger picture.

Ryan Gosling performs I'm Just Ken from Barbie onstage during the Oscars. Photograph: Patrick T Fallon/AFP/Getty

