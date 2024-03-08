Friday’s Top Stories: Voting starts in referendums; US to build Gaza pier to deliver aid

US will build pier in Gaza for aid delivery - Biden
The US military will build a temporary dock on the Gaza shoreline to allow delivery of humanitarian aid on a large scale, US president Joe Biden announced in his State of the Union speech.
“Nearly two million more Palestinians under bombardment or displaced, homes destroyed, neighbourhoods in rubble, cities in ruin, families without food, water, medicine. It’s heartbreaking,” Mr Biden said on Thursday night, declaring the US was leading humanitarian relief efforts.
