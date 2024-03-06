Wednesday’s Top Stories: Sex education to be taught earlier; family of Ann Delaney criticises campaigners seeking to ‘hijack’ death

Dr Alice Bough, former UK pig industry vet and whistleblower, at a press conference to reveal evidence of neglect, environmental harm and dangers to human health on Irish pig farms. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Relationships and sex education will be taught at an earlier stage under a draft new primary school curriculum in recognition that many children start school at an older age and in some cases experience puberty earlier.

The changes are contained in draft specifications for key subject areas which will feature in the new curriculum. This change is regarded as the biggest shake-up to primary education in 25 years.

The wellbeing section of the new curriculum aims to provide children with a “balanced, inclusive, age and developmentally-appropriate understanding of human development and sexuality”.

Top News Stories

The Big Read

'If the couple are very comfortable and safe in their relationship they may not tackle the lack of sex for many years,' Trish Murphy writes. Photograph: Getty

‘I am no longer physically attracted to my husband’: “My husband and I have been together for around 12 years, have beautiful kids, both work outside the home and have a happy life together. The problem is that I am no longer physically attracted to my husband and dread having to be intimate with him,” a reader says.

The best from Opinion

Women more than twice as likely to rely on State pension: Women are more than twice as likely as men to rely heavily on the State pension for their income in retirement, according to a new survey.

Top Sports news

Aifric Keogh plots route to Paris Olympics: Every Olympic journey is different, and in some sports it begins with the boat. Now comes the part when it’s decided who exactly gets to sit in them come the Paris Games in July.

‘I felt I am not a full woman ... because I can’t face society with one breast’: A project designed by the RCSI aims to improve survival rates for women in Malawi diagnosed with breast cancer.

A project designed by the RCSI aims to improve survival rates for women in Malawi diagnosed with breast cancer. Molly Furey: I had a quarter-life crisis when I returned to my old school: Growing up, the passage of time was an exciting, future-oriented thing – it spurred you towards your 20s and that glamorous thing called adulthood.

Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters