Wednesday’s Top Stories: Sex education to be taught earlier; family of Ann Delaney criticises campaigners seeking to ‘hijack’ death

Sex education to be taught at earlier age under new primary school curriculum
Relationships and sex education will be taught at an earlier stage under a draft new primary school curriculum in recognition that many children start school at an older age and in some cases experience puberty earlier.
The changes are contained in draft specifications for key subject areas which will feature in the new curriculum. This change is regarded as the biggest shake-up to primary education in 25 years.
The wellbeing section of the new curriculum aims to provide children with a “balanced, inclusive, age and developmentally-appropriate understanding of human development and sexuality”.
