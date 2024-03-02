Weather: overnight ice warning issued for across Ireland

Met Éireann has issued a status-yellow ice warning for across Ireland on Saturday night.

The forecaster said it will become icy in many areas tonight, especially in Ulster and Leinster. There could potentially be hazardous road conditions, slippery pathways and cycleways.

The weather warning comes into effect at 8pm on Saturday and will last until 9am on Sunday.

The new warning comes a day after an unexpected snowfall caused traffic disruption and shut schools in some parts of the country on Friday.

Drivers have been warned to be aware of dangerous conditions on thawing roads on Saturday. Showers of rain, hail and sleet are expected today, with some chance of isolated snow in the northwest.

Temperatures will reach up to eight degrees on Saturday afternoon before falling going into evening.

[ How did Met Éireann get caught by surprise with Friday morning’s snowfall? ]

There was a status-yellow snow-ice warning for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Wicklow and Munster in place until 6pm on Friday. A yellow rain warning for Dublin, Louth, Meath and Wicklow was in place until 3am on Saturday.