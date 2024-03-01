IrelandMorning Briefing

Friday’s top stories: Heavy snowfalls and ice in many counties; mourners hear homeless woman was excellent nurse

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; Michael D Higgins in hospital, lawyers call for No vote, and Marc Godart evicts tenants

Snow has fallen in many counties this morning - inducing in Dublin (above) - and status yellow snow-ice warnings are in place for counties Cavan, Monaghan, Kildare, Longford, Westmeath and Leitrim. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Fri Mar 1 2024 - 09:16

Heavy snowfalls and ice in many counties with weather warnings in place

Ireland woke to snow on Friday morning, with a status yellow weather warning in several counties amid heavy snowfalls and ice.

March, to quote the well-known weather proverb, is coming in like a lion as the season of Spring begins.

Dublin, Louth, Meath and Wicklow have a status yellow warning valid from 3am on Friday morning to 3am on Saturday morning, but some of that rain will fall as sleet and snow.

Business Interview

Aimee Connolly, owner of Sculpted by Aimee, in her store on Grafton Street, Dublin. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

  • Sculpted boss Aimee Connolly: ‘I have been surrounded by girl power for as long as I know’: The luxury of a high street presence is one reserved increasingly for big multinational chains and a select few with deep pockets. Headlines about rising commercial vacancy rates and companies closing up physical stores have grown ever more prevalent since the pandemic.

Injured Palestinians receive medical treatment in Al-Shifa Hospital after Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid trucks, killing more than 100. Photograph: Getty

In the News Podcast: Intermittent fasting: the good, the bad and the hungry

