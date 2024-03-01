Friday’s top stories: Heavy snowfalls and ice in many counties; mourners hear homeless woman was excellent nurse

Heavy snowfalls and ice in many counties with weather warnings in place
Ireland woke to snow on Friday morning, with a status yellow weather warning in several counties amid heavy snowfalls and ice.
March, to quote the well-known weather proverb, is coming in like a lion as the season of Spring begins.
Dublin, Louth, Meath and Wicklow have a status yellow warning valid from 3am on Friday morning to 3am on Saturday morning, but some of that rain will fall as sleet and snow.
- Homeless woman who died in Dublin was kind and an excellent nurse, mourners hear: The isolated country church in Doonane, Co Laois, is a long way from a cold pavement in Dublin city centre.
- Global carbon emissions near peak: The world may be close to peak levels of carbon emissions, according to a new analysis by the International Energy Agency (IEA).
- President Michael D Higgins in hospital after tests: President Michael D Higgins will remain in hospital overnight after he was admitted on Thursday evening, having complained of feeling unwell.
- Marc Godart tenants evicted from Dublin building: Commercial tenants of controversial landlord Marc Godart were evicted without notice from the upper floors of a building on Suffolk Street in central Dublin earlier this week after it was discovered he had leased the floors using a front company.
- Lawyers group urge No vote in referendums: A Yes vote in next week’s referendums would mean “major uncertainties” for people in short-term relationships, a group of lawyers has claimed.
- Tusla cuts ties with two companies providing emergency accommodation: The State child and family agency had to cut ties with two companies that had been providing emergency accommodation for vulnerable children in care, due to concerns over standards, it has emerged.
- Man charged with murder of his father: A man has been charged with the murder of his father, who was found dead in his Dublin home earlier this week.
- Putin threatens West with nuclear war: Vladimir Putin has said that western support for Ukraine risks triggering a global war, in his most explicit threat to use nuclear weapons since he ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago.
- Sculpted boss Aimee Connolly: ‘I have been surrounded by girl power for as long as I know’: The luxury of a high street presence is one reserved increasingly for big multinational chains and a select few with deep pockets. Headlines about rising commercial vacancy rates and companies closing up physical stores have grown ever more prevalent since the pandemic.
- Justine McCarthy: Catherine Martin’s colleagues should praise her honesty:
- Diarmaid Ferriter: Does the electorate know what it is voting for in the referendums?:
- Daniel Wiffen’s Olympic ambitions: ‘I feel like I can say every day that I want gold’: When the photoshoot is over and Daniel Wiffen walks into the room, the first striking impression is his physique. Spidery lean lower limbs, impossibly thin waist, then this terrific upper torso which seems to sprout up in almost freakish proportion to the rest of his body.
- Emer McLysaght: The Government has made a dog’s dinner of the whole referendum thing, no?: I was wearing my school uniform the first time I voted. Eighteen and a half, no doubt sweating in a double layer of 15 denier maroon tights – visible leg skin or socks of any description were reputation enders – and in the middle of my Leaving Cert.
In the News Podcast: Intermittent fasting: the good, the bad and the hungry
