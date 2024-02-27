Tuesday’s Top Stories: Hundreds join vigil for nurse who died sleeping rough; roadside checks for e-bikes and e-scooters to be introduced

Tributes and flowers left at Aungier Street, Dublin, to Ann Delaney, who had been sleeping rough for several years. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

The competition watchdog and teams of gardaí carried out “dawn raids” on the premises of businesses active in the home alarm industry on Monday as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into potential breaches of competition law.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) confirmed that the raids took place on Monday and said they involved its authorised officers as well as officers attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau and uniformed gardaí.

In a statement the CCPC said it was unable to provide any further detail about the raids or the identity of the home alarm companies that had been targeted, saying the investigation is ongoing.

Ukrainian refugees should consider going home to aid war effort, Kyiv’s top diplomat says: Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has urged compatriots abroad to think about going home to help the war effort, as Kyiv seeks to draft fresh troops into its army and strengthen an economy ravaged by two years of all-out war with Russia.

Samantha Mumba speaks to Jen Hogan about parenting Sage (8) and travelling home to Ireland frequently

Samantha Mumba: ‘I’m a black woman, and I’m raising a black daughter. At some point she ... will absolutely experience racism’: There was always an expectation, years ago, that a person would have children, Samantha Mumba, singer, actor and mother to eight-year-old Sage, believes. “Back in the day, it wasn’t, ‘Oh, do you think you’d want kids?’ It was, ‘When are you having kids and how many kids are you having?’ So it wasn’t something I gave a huge amount of thought to when I was younger, but it was certainly something that was always in the plan.”

Why are some people paying income tax at almost 70%? Their pension pot is too big: Back in 2022, about 250 people paid tax in Ireland at a rate of almost 70 per cent. Why? They had managed to create an outsize pension fund, which was hit by an excess tax rate of 40 per cent.

Garry Ringrose: ‘The more injuries I’ve gone through, the better I’ve got at watching’: It’s not all good news stories in the Irish squad. No player in the squad has probably had a more frustrating Six Nations than Garry Ringrose. But for the shoulder injury which he sustained playing for Leinster on the eve of the Championship, the outside centre would assuredly have been an ever present in Ireland’s three wins to date.

Céad míle fáilte. More than 1,200 people were conferred with Irish citizenship across two ceremonies at the National Concert Hall in Dublin on Monday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

