Temperatures to dip below zero as ‘unsettled’ weather expected this week

The outlook for the rest of the week is more unsettled but mild temperatures so far have encouraged the early appearance of these mating frogs (Rana temporaria) in south county Dublin. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

Monday will be bright and breezy with occasional showers and temperatures rising to between seven and nine degrees, according to Met Éireann.

Meteorologist Siobhán Ryan said Sunday will feature rain and drizzle at times across the south of the country while mist and patchy frost will be in place across the north.

But she said “some bright or sunny spells” will develop across the northern half of the island on Sunday afternoon as the rail and drizzle clears away to the south. High temperatures of six to nine degrees.

However, temperatures on Sunday night may fall as low as minus one to three degrees.

The outlook for Monday is for mainly dry spells and bright spells of sunshine. It is expected to be cool with highest temperatures of about 7 degrees.

The outlook for the rest of the week is more unsettled. On Tuesday rain is expected countrywide but this will clear to a dry night with frost and temperatures from zero to four degrees.

Met Éireann has issued two marine warnings including a Status Yellow gale force warning for coastal waters from Carnsore Point to Roche’s Point and on to Loop Head. Northeast to east winds are predicted to reach gale force 8 at times.

The gale force warning is valid from 11am to 9pm on Sunday.

The second marine warning is a small craft warning from waters form Carlingford Lough to Mizen Head to Malin Head where it is anticipated northeasterly winds will reach force 6 or higher. This warning is valid from 10am on Sunday to midnight on Monday.