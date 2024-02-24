Michael O’Regan remembered as an ‘interested observer’ who had ‘no wish to be the story himself’

Michael O'Regan's funeral at Holy Cross Church, Dundrum, Dublin was told he 'didn’t win every battle in his life but he sure as hell gave it his best shot'

From a very early age the late journalist Michael O’Regan’s daughter Deirdra Schroeder knew he was no ordinary father. “One of my earliest memories of him is sitting in a café in the old Pye Centre in Dundrum watching night vision footage on the TV while he explained the intricacies and nuances of the beginning of the first Gulf War – I was four,” she told the congregation at his funeral Mass on Saturday.

Speaking in Holy Cross Church, Dundrum, Co Dublin, she recalled how when she and her sister Alyson were growing up “he was always singing – in the flamboyant style of a great tenor, but without the talent.” Another early memory was of sitting on the stairs listening as he, allegedly, called Fossett’s circus “to ask if I could join. I had earlier refused to leave after a performance – I’d decided circus life was for me.” After the ‘call’ he “kindly explained that the manager said I could definitely join, but I must finish school and do well in my exams first.”

Her father “genuinely had no personal or political ideology beyond following what he believed to be right and fair”; he was an “interested observer and a storyteller – he had no wish to be the story himself.” He was “self-deprecating and always happy to be the butt of the joke” who “despite moving in circles of power and influence that a boy from the foot of a mountain in 1950s Kerry could have only dreamed of” never took himself too seriously.

Seeing him in December 2018, when he was “very, very sick,” she had thought “he would never make it out of the hospital. I say this now not as a sad memory but as evidence of the strength and force of the human body, spirit and mind.” Like most people, her father “didn’t win every battle in his life but he sure as hell gave it his best shot.”

READ MORE

[ Michael O’Regan: I have learned to talk about cancer ]

She also confessed: “I actually set up his Twitter account and showed him how to use it. Back then, being a broke student, I think I charged him €20 for the service. In recent years we joked I should have added a clause charging by the follower. Twitter went on to be a huge platform for him and company and community during a gruelling battle with cancer and an isolating pandemic.”

Summarising a man like her father, she felt, was beyond her so, in conclusion, she borrowed “from another great Kerryman, John B Keene – and his poem, My Father:

I am terribly proud of my father,/Bitterly, faithfully proud./Let none say a word to my father/Or mention his name out loud./I adored his munificent blather/Since I was his catch-as-catch can. I am terribly proud of my father/For he was a loveable man.”

Journalist Eilish O'Regan, a sister of the late Michael O'Regan, speaking to RTÉ presenters Katie Hannon and Miriam O'Callaghan

Vincent Browne, journalist and columnist, chats to other mourners

The Mass was celebrated by Canon Liam Belton, assisted by Fr Anthony Gaughan and Fr Michael Commane OP, with readings by Jerry O’Sullivan of the Kerry Today programme on Radio Kerry, and Frank O’Regan. Prayers of the Faithful were read by Mary Shanahan, Cathaoirleach of the Kerry Association, and the reflection ‘Choose to Live a Life that Matters’ was by Liam Caldwell.

[ 'A giant among journalists’: A minute’s silence observed in Dáil for Michael O’Regan ]

[ Miriam Lord: We came to Leinster House with a heavy heart to remember Michael O’Regan ]

Symbols brought to the altar as the Mass began included flowers, in recognition of Michael’s love of nature, a newspaper, a book to indicate his love of learning, and a Kerry flag acknowledging one of the great passions of his life, his native county.

Cmdt Deirdre Newell represented President Michael D Higgins.

Chief mourners were Elizabeth, daughters Deirdra and Alyson, sons-in-law Jeff and Phil, grandchildren Luna and Levi, siblings Frank, Eilish, Gerard and Marie, sisters-in-law Una and Sheela.

Cremation took place afterwards at the Mount Jerome Crematorium in Dublin’s Harold’s Cross.

Former minister Shane Ross at Michael O'Regan's funeral

Frances Fitzgerald MEP was among those attending Michael O'Regan's funeral

Of the large attendance, many were fellow journalists and included Irish Times editor Ruadhán MacCormaic, group managing director of The Irish Times Deirdre Veldon, former editor Kevin O’Sullivan, Political Editor Pat Leahy, Group Head of News Mediahuis Ireland Kevin Doyle, Ireland Editor at Mediahuis Fionnán Sheahan, former managing director Kerryman newspaper Bryan Cunningham, RTÉ’s Miriam O’Callaghan, David McCullagh, and Katie Hannon, Danny Healy-Rae TD, Frances Fitzgerald MEP, former Senator Joe O’Toole, Prof Brigid Laffan, Shane Ross, Vincent Browne, Ger Colleran.