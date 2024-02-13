IrelandMorning Briefing

Tuesday’s Top Stories: Biden calls for Israel to halt Rafah offensive; influencers wise up to potential tax bills

Here are the most important stories you need to start your day, including child benefit to be extended and the perfect pancake recipes

Artist Margaret Corcoran (left); and author Marian Keyes pose with Corcoran's portrait of Keyes entitled, The Composition – A Portrait of Marian Keyes. The painting is a new addition to the national collection in the National Gallery of Ireland. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

Tue Feb 13 2024 - 07:55
Israel-Hamas war: Biden joins calls for Israel to halt Rafah offensive

US president Joe Biden has added his voice to growing international calls for Israel to drop plans for an all-out military assault on the city of Rafah, in southern Gaza, after a hostage rescue operation that killed dozens of Palestinians.

Speaking after talks with Jordan’s King Abdullah at the White House on Monday, Mr Biden said: “A major military operation in Rafahshould not proceed without a credible plan for ensuring the safety and support of more than one million people sheltering there.

“Many people there have been displaced multiple times fleeing the violence to the north and now they are packed into Rafah, exposed and vulnerable. They need to be protected,” he said.

Pancake Tuesday

There is a visual allure to a stack of thick American pancakes, Catherine Cleary writes. Photograph: iStock/Getty

  • ‘I wouldn’t have done that if I’d known’: Influencers wise up to potential tax bills: If you’re on social media, you’ll be familiar with the pitch. An influencer, or content creator, opens a box in front of the camera and proceeds to try out the new make-up or try on the new clothes they’ve been #gifted, exclaiming all the time about how good they are. Or maybe they mix a cocktail, or sample a restaurant, or stay in a hotel, or get their hair done, all the while filling your screen with the delights of their experience.

Picture of the Day

Dunkettle interchange in Cork, a junction of four national roads, was officially opened yesterday. Photograph: Shannon Images

