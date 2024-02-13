Tuesday’s Top Stories: Biden calls for Israel to halt Rafah offensive; influencers wise up to potential tax bills

Artist Margaret Corcoran (left); and author Marian Keyes pose with Corcoran's portrait of Keyes entitled, The Composition – A Portrait of Marian Keyes. The painting is a new addition to the national collection in the National Gallery of Ireland. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

US president Joe Biden has added his voice to growing international calls for Israel to drop plans for an all-out military assault on the city of Rafah, in southern Gaza, after a hostage rescue operation that killed dozens of Palestinians.

Speaking after talks with Jordan’s King Abdullah at the White House on Monday, Mr Biden said: “A major military operation in Rafahshould not proceed without a credible plan for ensuring the safety and support of more than one million people sheltering there.

“Many people there have been displaced multiple times fleeing the violence to the north and now they are packed into Rafah, exposed and vulnerable. They need to be protected,” he said.

Top News Stories

News from around the World

New York subway shooting: one killed, five injured: One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a New York City subway station during the Monday evening commute, police have said.

Pancake Tuesday

There is a visual allure to a stack of thick American pancakes, Catherine Cleary writes. Photograph: iStock/Getty

Perfect pancake recipe: How to make a better batter: Use a good pan and have kitchen roll to hand, advises Catherine Cleary.

The best from Opinion

‘I wouldn’t have done that if I’d known’: Influencers wise up to potential tax bills: If you’re on social media, you’ll be familiar with the pitch. An influencer, or content creator, opens a box in front of the camera and proceeds to try out the new make-up or try on the new clothes they’ve been #gifted, exclaiming all the time about how good they are. Or maybe they mix a cocktail, or sample a restaurant, or stay in a hotel, or get their hair done, all the while filling your screen with the delights of their experience.

Top Sports news

Gerry Thornley: For the sake of rugby, Ireland need to win another Grand Slam: Spin a globe, stop it, go searching for Ireland and, relatively speaking, we’re a pinhead on earth.

Picture of the Day

Dunkettle interchange in Cork, a junction of four national roads, was officially opened yesterday. Photograph: Shannon Images

Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters