Tuesday’s Top Stories: Biden calls for Israel to halt Rafah offensive; influencers wise up to potential tax bills

Israel-Hamas war: Biden joins calls for Israel to halt Rafah offensive
US president Joe Biden has added his voice to growing international calls for Israel to drop plans for an all-out military assault on the city of Rafah, in southern Gaza, after a hostage rescue operation that killed dozens of Palestinians.
Speaking after talks with Jordan’s King Abdullah at the White House on Monday, Mr Biden said: “A major military operation in Rafahshould not proceed without a credible plan for ensuring the safety and support of more than one million people sheltering there.
“Many people there have been displaced multiple times fleeing the violence to the north and now they are packed into Rafah, exposed and vulnerable. They need to be protected,” he said.
Top News Stories
- HSE to cut €250m spending on outside agency staff: The Health Service Executive (HSE) is to cut €250 million from spending on outside staffing agencies, under plans being considered by health officials and the Government.
- Garda chief to warn of ‘unfeasible’ digital workload with 22,000 hours of Dublin riots footage: Some 22,000 hours of footage from the Dublin riots has come to the attention of the Garda, an Oireachtas committee will hear on Tuesday, as it considers evidence on the merits of introducing facial recognition technology (FRT) for policing.
- Child benefit for 18-year-olds in full-time education to be introduced in May: The extension of child benefit to 18 year olds in full-time education is to be brought forward earlier than planned, under a revised approach going to Cabinet on Tuesday.
- Dublin city centre traffic plan supported by most parties but communications criticised: The Dublin City Centre Transport Plan, that aims to create a “low traffic city centre”, with space reallocated to public transport, cycling and walking, has received support from most parties on Dublin City Council.
News from around the World
- New York subway shooting: one killed, five injured: One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a New York City subway station during the Monday evening commute, police have said.
Pancake Tuesday
- Perfect pancake recipe: How to make a better batter: Use a good pan and have kitchen roll to hand, advises Catherine Cleary.
The best from Opinion
- Fintan O’Toole: Government’s plan for people like me is bizarre and self-sabotaging
- Victoria White, Lucinda Murrihy: A new report recommends phasing out special education. Is this the right approach?
- Eoin Ó Broin: Planning Bill risks making our broken system worse. And it’s almost silent on climate
Today's Business
- ‘I wouldn’t have done that if I’d known’: Influencers wise up to potential tax bills: If you’re on social media, you’ll be familiar with the pitch. An influencer, or content creator, opens a box in front of the camera and proceeds to try out the new make-up or try on the new clothes they’ve been #gifted, exclaiming all the time about how good they are. Or maybe they mix a cocktail, or sample a restaurant, or stay in a hotel, or get their hair done, all the while filling your screen with the delights of their experience.
Top Sports news
- Gerry Thornley: For the sake of rugby, Ireland need to win another Grand Slam: Spin a globe, stop it, go searching for Ireland and, relatively speaking, we’re a pinhead on earth.
Picture of the Day
Podcast Highlights
