Funeral of Matthew Healy, boy who died in Waterford, to take place in Co Cork this week

Matthew Healy, the six year old boy who died in Waterford this week. Photograph: Waterford News and Star

The funeral of Matthew Healy is set to take place in Watergrasshill in Co Cork this week.

James Healy, the father of the child (6), said that he was hugely appreciative of the vigils organised for Matthew at the weekend in a statement released to the Irish Examiner.

“Matthew’s father, James Healy, expresses his deep gratitude for the several vigils that were held for his son Matthew throughout Waterford. He would ask at this sad time for privacy,” it read.

“The details of the funeral that will take place at Watergrasshill, Co Cork will be published soon.”

Gardaí investigating the death of the boy near Dunmore East in Co Waterford last week are hoping to interview a suspect as early as today.

Detectives suspect the schoolboy was suffocated before he was found in the back seat of a car at Rathmoylan and the criminal investigation is focused on his death being the result of foul play.

A woman in her 30s, who initially raised the alarm, was arrested at the scene in the early hours of Friday. However, she needed to receive medical attention over the weekend and this means detectives have not yet had an opportunity to question her.

Around 200 people attended a vigil at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity on Barrowstrand Street in Waterford city on Saturday.

Bishop of Waterford and Lismore, Dr Alphonsus Cullinan, said that locals were in mourning for a young child “whose life was completed in such short a time.”

“We pray that our prayers will in some way touch the hearts of all who mourn this night. That they may receive peace and consolation and strength,” he said.

Bishop Cullinan said that he was heartened by the turnout at the vigil.

“We think of all of those tragedies which we have lived through in our country of late. And we turn to the Lord together. I am so encouraged to see so many of you here as we pray together. There is a great strength in that. There is a great beauty in that,” he said.

Matthew was a senior infants pupil at Faithlegg National School in Cheekpoint, Co Waterford. He also played football with the under seven team at Park Rangers AFC in Cheekpoint. He lived in Ballygunner in Waterford.