Friday’s top stories: Ireland and Nato strike deal to counter Russia; Taylor Swift concerts boost Dublin hotels

Here are the stories you need to start your day including, majority plan to vote Yes in referendums Diageo challenges Dublin city traffic plan

Twins Isabelle and Lucy O’Riordan (5) at the launch by Dublin Bus of the the more mná recruitment drive which aims to double the number of female bus drivers. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Fri Feb 9 2024 - 08:05

Clear majority of voters intend to vote Yes in both referendums, poll shows

The referendums on recognising non-marital families and care in the home in the Constitution are on course to pass – though most voters say they know “hardly anything at all” about the proposed changes.

A clear majority of voters in the latest Irish Times/Ipsos B&A opinion poll currently say that they will vote Yes to both proposals, though with better-informed voters more likely to vote against the proposed changes the lead for the Yes side may shrink as polling day approaches.

Today’s poll shows that most voters have little idea about the changes. Just 8 per cent say they know “a lot” about the proposed changes to the Constitution, while a further 36 per cent say they know “a little” about them. But more than half of all voters, 53 per cent, say that they know “hardly anything at all” about the referendums.

A woman walks between graves of Ukrainian soldiers killed in combat since Russia’s February 2022 invasion of the country. Photograph: Finbarr O’Reilly/The New York Times

Taylor Swift's three Dublin concerts at the Aviva Stadium in June are expected to provide a significant economic boost to the hospitality sector. Photograph: AP

  • Sporting gestures can have a real impact, and are vital to change: You could feel for Basketball Ireland chief executive John Feehan this week. The former head of the Six Nations and Lions rugby franchises found himself stuck between a rock and a hard place over Ireland’s EuroBasket qualifier against Israel, a match that many felt should have been boycotted. However, it is not an unreasonable view that Basketball Ireland should have been stronger regarding their team’s match against Israel, writes Johnny Watterson.

