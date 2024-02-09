Friday’s top stories: Ireland and Nato strike deal to counter Russia; Taylor Swift concerts boost Dublin hotels

Clear majority of voters intend to vote Yes in both referendums, poll shows
The referendums on recognising non-marital families and care in the home in the Constitution are on course to pass – though most voters say they know “hardly anything at all” about the proposed changes.
A clear majority of voters in the latest Irish Times/Ipsos B&A opinion poll currently say that they will vote Yes to both proposals, though with better-informed voters more likely to vote against the proposed changes the lead for the Yes side may shrink as polling day approaches.
Today’s poll shows that most voters have little idea about the changes. Just 8 per cent say they know “a lot” about the proposed changes to the Constitution, while a further 36 per cent say they know “a little” about them. But more than half of all voters, 53 per cent, say that they know “hardly anything at all” about the referendums.
- Putin’s Tucker Carlson interview: Russia will fight ‘to the end’ but not with Poland or Latvia: Russian president Vladimir Putin said in an interview that aired on Thursday that Russia will fight for its interests “to the end” but has no interest in expanding its war in Ukraine to other countries such as Poland and Latvia.
- What happens if US support for Ukraine collapses?: A year ago, when Washington and much of Europe were still awash in optimism that Ukraine was on the verge of repelling Russia from its territory, it seemed inconceivable that the United States would turn its back on the victim of Vladimir Putin’s aggression.
- Justine McCarthy: Trust the romantic French to come up with a pragmatic solution on ‘durable relationships’
- Diarmaid Ferriter: John Bruton was more complex than his ‘nice, straightforward, violently anti-IRA’ reputation suggests
- John Fitzgerald: All-island electricity market would cut costs for Irish consumers
- Ireland’s hotels bounce back, with help from Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen: Call it Swiftonomics, or simply the Taylor Swift effect, but by the time the record-smashing pop phenomenon takes the stage over three days at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin next June, a chemical reaction will have taken place in the local economy, the impact of which will be quantifiable.
- Sporting gestures can have a real impact, and are vital to change: You could feel for Basketball Ireland chief executive John Feehan this week. The former head of the Six Nations and Lions rugby franchises found himself stuck between a rock and a hard place over Ireland’s EuroBasket qualifier against Israel, a match that many felt should have been boycotted. However, it is not an unreasonable view that Basketball Ireland should have been stronger regarding their team’s match against Israel, writes Johnny Watterson.
- Radio Review - Feeling unwanted by RTÉ, Joe Duffy shows his value with a heartbreaking programme: Given the ongoing fallout over generous redundancy packages awarded to senior RTÉ executives, you might think the prospect of one of network’s biggest earners exiting without seeking further compensation is a positive development.
