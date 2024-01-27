Protest march over housing of asylum seekers in Carlow town is blocking traffic

The former Capuchin Friary on Dublin Street, Co Carlow will be able to accommodate 50 people. Photograph: Google Maps

A protest march taking place today over the housing of International Protection Applicants in a former Capuchin Friary and St Brigid’s maternity hospital in Carlow town is blocking and disrupting traffic.

Despite ongoing protests outside both premises on Dublin Street over the housing of asylum seekers 14 people have so far moved into the former friary 15 days ago under garda escort.

The friary will be able to accommodate 50 people while St Brigid’s can take up to 100 people.

The march, involving up to 100 people, from the Liberty Tree the Market Square and is moving along Tullow Street and Dublin Street where the two premises are and will provide accommodation for refugees.

Traffic along Tullow Street and Dublin Street was stopped by the protesters for a time. They also banged on the windows and shouted at a couple of workers inside the constituency office of Fianna Fáil TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

Twenty-four-hour protests are now into their third week and the organisers, Carlow Says No, have organised the march at 1pm at the Liberty Tree in the town centre.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí in Carlow are currently aware of a public gathering in Carlow town this afternoon, Saturday 27th January, 2024. The gathering is peaceful and passing off without incident, at this time.”

In a U-turn two weeks ago, the Department decided to accommodate several families instead of 50 men, which had been planned in the former friary.

Sources explained that up to seven families will be accommodated in some of the 15 rooms with four beds per room. There are a minimum of two members of staff present on site at all times, including a manager, duty manager and security. There is also CCTV in place.

The majority of the IPA arrivals will be accommodated at the former friary for a year.

A cohort of the people to be housed in St Brigid’s are expected to arrive in the coming days.

A Department spokesperson said that all people seeking refuge in Ireland are entitled to privacy. “Persons that make an application are doing so on the basis that they are being persecuted or discriminated against in their country of origin.

“This right to confidentiality is protected under the International Protection Act 2015, and attempts to identify IP applicants is not simply a contravention of this legal right, but may place those seeking refuge at significant risk, particularly in light of recent events.”