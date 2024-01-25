Three Ireland to cut up to 150 jobs, with redundancy process beginning immediately

Staff at the company were informed of the news on Thursday, with the collective consultation process beginning immediately.

Up to 150 jobs will be cut from Three Ireland, the mobile company has confirmed.

The company said on Thursday that it had made “the difficult decision to enter a proposed collective redundancy process for the business” and as a result, between 130 and 150 jobs will be affected.

Before the move, Three Ireland said it had implemented “a number of measures in a bid to reduce operating costs”.

“However, the business continues to experience commercial performance challenges, with lower earnings and margin growth year on year, as operating costs continue to increase,” a spokesperson said.

The measures announced position the business “on a stronger platform for the future, ensuring it can maintain its market leading position and will enable growth”, the company said.

Three is Ireland’s largest mobile provider; with 45.5 per cent market share, and more than 1,300 employees in Ireland, including on its Dublin head office and a centre based in Limerick.

The decision to cut jobs will impact close to one in 9 employees at the company.