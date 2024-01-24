Church of Ireland donations for restoration of Gaza hospital already over €100,000

A mother and child injured in the attack on Al Ahli hospital in Gaza in October last year. Photograph: Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Church of Ireland has raised over €100,000 to date for repair of the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza which was badly damaged by a bomb in the Israeli-Hamas war last October. According to the Anglican Diocese of Jerusalem, which manages the hospital, as many as 200 people were killed in the explosion, with hundreds injured.

The Church of Ireland’s Dublin and Glendalough dioceses have links with the hospital going back to 2014, when they raised over €120,000 to help fund it. The Anglican Diocese of Jerusalem has about 7,000 adherents and runs over 30 institutions, including hospitals, schools, clinics and rehabilitation centres for people of all faiths and none.

Last November Dublin and Glendalough launched the Shine a Light for the Diocese of Jerusalem appeal, which continues to Friday, February 2nd, to help restore the Al Ahli hospital.

Archbishop of Dublin and Glendalough Michael Jackson thanked contributors for the “wonderful expression of generosity and solidarity on our part with the people of the Diocese of Jerusalem”.

The need for donations “grows day by day as we see greater and greater devastation in and around Al Ahli Arab Hospital”, he said, inviting those who may still wish to contribute, to do so online at: Diocesan Funds of Dublin and Glendalough No 1 A/C Current Account, Bank of Ireland, 2 COLLEGE GREEN DUBLIN 2 IBAN: IE50 BOFI 9000 1769 3548 78, BIC: BOFIIE2D.

Cheques may be sent to Diocesan Offices of Dublin and Glendalough, Church of Ireland House, Church Avenue, Rathmines, Dublin 6, D06 CF67