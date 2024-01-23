IrelandMorning Briefing

Tuesday’s Top Stories: Storm Jocelyn to bring severe and damaging gusts; DPP will make final decision on Ian Bailey as suspect

Here are the most important stories you need to start your day, including Oliver Bond House residents more than twice as likely to have asthma

Workmen clear fallen trees at the famous Dark Hedges site in Co Antrim following Storm Isha. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Tue Jan 23 2024 - 07:59

DPP to make final decision on Ian Bailey as suspect for murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier

The Garda investigation into the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier will still result in a file being sent to the DPP despite the death of chief suspect Ian Bailey, Garda sources have insisted.

Sources said the DPP would still review the file and decide on whether charges would have been pursued if Mr Bailey, who died of a suspected heart attack last weekend, was still alive.

They said they believed the DPP’s office would make a final determination on Mr Bailey as chief suspect after a Garda review of the case was fed into the criminal investigation. They added a final decision by the DPP had the potential to offer closure to Ms Toscan du Plantier’s family and for widespread public concern, especially in west Cork, to be allayed.

Part 16 of this series focuses on Christmas. Photograph: Getty

  • Irish house prices close to or at peak, estate agents say: Almost two-thirds of property agents believe house prices are either close to or at their peak, as the Society of Chartered Surveyors (SCSI) predicts that residential property prices will stabilise in the medium term and increase by just 1 per cent this year.

A garden shed which ended up in the front garden of a neighbouring home after the storm. Photograph: NW Newspix

