Tuesday’s Top Stories: Storm Jocelyn to bring severe and damaging gusts; DPP will make final decision on Ian Bailey as suspect

Workmen clear fallen trees at the famous Dark Hedges site in Co Antrim following Storm Isha. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Garda investigation into the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier will still result in a file being sent to the DPP despite the death of chief suspect Ian Bailey, Garda sources have insisted.

Sources said the DPP would still review the file and decide on whether charges would have been pursued if Mr Bailey, who died of a suspected heart attack last weekend, was still alive.

They said they believed the DPP’s office would make a final determination on Mr Bailey as chief suspect after a Garda review of the case was fed into the criminal investigation. They added a final decision by the DPP had the potential to offer closure to Ms Toscan du Plantier’s family and for widespread public concern, especially in west Cork, to be allayed.

Suspect in killing of eight in suburban Chicago fatally shot himself, police say: A man suspected of shooting and killing eight people in suburban Chicago is believed to have fatally shot himself after a confrontation with law enforcement officials in Texas, police said.

I Am Not an Alcoholic: ‘I had a master’s degree in hiding my dependency on alcohol’: She’ll think I’m sick if I don’t have a glass of wine. In fact, I was sick when I was having glasses of wine.

Irish house prices close to or at peak, estate agents say: Almost two-thirds of property agents believe house prices are either close to or at their peak, as the Society of Chartered Surveyors (SCSI) predicts that residential property prices will stabilise in the medium term and increase by just 1 per cent this year.

Conor Glass is now one of the most influential, respected and feared footballers in the country: They call it hangtime in Aussie Rules, but in that moment as he soared through the storm at Croke Park on Sunday it was clear Conor Glass had decided Glen were done with hanging around. Before he returned from Australia they hadn’t much, now Glen have everything.

