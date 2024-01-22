IrelandMorning Briefing

Monday’s Top Stories: Storm Isha cuts power to 200,000; Ian Bailey’s death will not halt du Plantier case review

Here are the most important stories you need to start your day, including Republic says No to Northern Ireland symbols

People walk away after taking photos of high waves at Salthill, Galway, during Storm Isha on Sunday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Mon Jan 22 2024 - 08:13
Live Coverage: More than 200,000 without power after powerful winds cause widespread damage

Status-yellow weather warnings remain in place this morning in the aftermath of Storm Isha as ESB crews work to restore power to tens of thousands of customers. Met Éireann has said that strong, gusty winds will remain for most of the country, with scattered showers and a chance of hail.

The powerful storm has left widespread destruction with commuters warned to be careful with debris and fallen trees on many routes. While transport services are returning to normal the consequences of 150 flights being cancelled on Sunday means at least 30 flights from Dublin Airport have been cancelled today.

A status-yellow wind warning is in place for the counties of Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo, and large coastal waves and difficult travelling conditions are possible, Met Éireann has warned.

Kerry County Fire Services felling a tree during Storm Isha. Photograph: Valerie O'Sullivan

  • Ron DeSantis suspends his campaign for presidency and endorses Donald Trump: Ron DeSantis has suspended his campaign for president and endorsed Donald Trump. His decision marks a spectacular implosion for a candidate once seen as having the best chance to dethrone Trump as the Republican Party’s nominee in 2024. Last Monday, DeSantis suffered a devastating 30-percentage-point loss to Trump in the Iowa caucuses, leaving him without an obvious pathway to the nomination.

Jen Hogan writes about being a parent. Photograph: Getty

