Monday’s Top Stories: Storm Isha cuts power to 200,000; Ian Bailey’s death will not halt du Plantier case review

Live Coverage: More than 200,000 without power after powerful winds cause widespread damage
Status-yellow weather warnings remain in place this morning in the aftermath of Storm Isha as ESB crews work to restore power to tens of thousands of customers. Met Éireann has said that strong, gusty winds will remain for most of the country, with scattered showers and a chance of hail.
The powerful storm has left widespread destruction with commuters warned to be careful with debris and fallen trees on many routes. While transport services are returning to normal the consequences of 150 flights being cancelled on Sunday means at least 30 flights from Dublin Airport have been cancelled today.
A status-yellow wind warning is in place for the counties of Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo, and large coastal waves and difficult travelling conditions are possible, Met Éireann has warned.
Top News Stories
- Ian Bailey’s death will not halt cold case review of Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder: A Garda cold case review of the investigation into the murder of film producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier is to continue, gardaí said, despite the death of chief suspect Ian Bailey on Sunday.
- State must do ‘a lot more’ to allay local fears over asylum housing, says expert group: A Government-appointed expert group has said the State “could and should do a lot more” to allay fears about the arrival of asylum seekers, including avoiding last-minute engagement with communities where it is planning new accommodation centres.
- Republic says No to poppy and Red Hand of Ulster: Poll shows hostility of voters to Northern symbols: Voters in the Republic are strongly hostile to symbols of Northern Ireland, according to the latest research on attitudes to symbols and flags as part of the Irish Times/ARINS North and South series.
- Supreme Court to rule on man’s exclusion from widower’s pension scheme: The Supreme Court will give judgment on Monday on a significant constitutional challenge by a bereaved unmarried man and his three children over their exclusion from the widower’s contributory pension scheme.
- Check out today's Most Read stories
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
Picture of the Day
News from around the World
- Ron DeSantis suspends his campaign for presidency and endorses Donald Trump: Ron DeSantis has suspended his campaign for president and endorsed Donald Trump. His decision marks a spectacular implosion for a candidate once seen as having the best chance to dethrone Trump as the Republican Party’s nominee in 2024. Last Monday, DeSantis suffered a devastating 30-percentage-point loss to Trump in the Iowa caucuses, leaving him without an obvious pathway to the nomination.
The Big Read
- Jen Hogan: The overwhelming nature of parenthood is enough for many to question it: Being a parent can be exhausting and exhilarating, but don’t take my word for it.
The best from Opinion
- Una Mullally: Why we should declare Irish pubs a cultural asset: January presents a month-long version of a saying my grandfather, Pesh, used to reach for, looking out across the fields of Ballaghanea being drenched with cold rain: “‘Tis a day for the high stool.”
- Joe Humphreys: Some things can’t be sold, but is Páirc Uí Chaoimh one of them?: If SuperValu Páirc is not to your taste, what about Supermac’s University of Galway?
- Catherine Day: Ireland is not full and no asylum applicant is ‘unvetted’. But we need a better system: We can no longer rely on the private sector. A State-owned accommodation system is critical.
Today's Business
- Office politics is not optional: learn to play the game or you’ll be its victim: If there is one thing most people seem to hate more than politics, it’s office politics. Backstabbing, conniving, sucking up and kicking down: being on career-enhancing manoeuvres makes people a target of derision among colleagues. This is often laced with envy if their machinations produce results.
Top Sports news
- Ken Early: For those who succeed, all can be forgiven: By hiring former Manchester City executive Omar Berrada, United are saying: this man has already built one superclub, now watch him build another.
Culture and Life & Style Highlights
- Dancing with the Stars: No pretty-in-pink ending for Rory Cowan as he’s eliminated: If former Mrs Brown’s Boy star is the obvious candidate for an early exit, he’s pushed all the way by jockey Davy Russell, who scrapes a score of 12 after dad-dancing his way through a samba.
Video & Podcast Highlights
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?
Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters