Monday’s Top Stories: Storm Isha cuts power to 200,000; Ian Bailey’s death will not halt du Plantier case review

People walk away after taking photos of high waves at Salthill, Galway, during Storm Isha on Sunday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Status-yellow weather warnings remain in place this morning in the aftermath of Storm Isha as ESB crews work to restore power to tens of thousands of customers. Met Éireann has said that strong, gusty winds will remain for most of the country, with scattered showers and a chance of hail.

The powerful storm has left widespread destruction with commuters warned to be careful with debris and fallen trees on many routes. While transport services are returning to normal the consequences of 150 flights being cancelled on Sunday means at least 30 flights from Dublin Airport have been cancelled today.

A status-yellow wind warning is in place for the counties of Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo, and large coastal waves and difficult travelling conditions are possible, Met Éireann has warned.

Kerry County Fire Services felling a tree during Storm Isha. Photograph: Valerie O'Sullivan

Ron DeSantis suspends his campaign for presidency and endorses Donald Trump: Ron DeSantis has suspended his campaign for president and endorsed Donald Trump. His decision marks a spectacular implosion for a candidate once seen as having the best chance to dethrone Trump as the Republican Party’s nominee in 2024. Last Monday, DeSantis suffered a devastating 30-percentage-point loss to Trump in the Iowa caucuses, leaving him without an obvious pathway to the nomination.

Jen Hogan writes about being a parent. Photograph: Getty

Jen Hogan: The overwhelming nature of parenthood is enough for many to question it: Being a parent can be exhausting and exhilarating, but don’t take my word for it.

Office politics is not optional: learn to play the game or you’ll be its victim: If there is one thing most people seem to hate more than politics, it’s office politics. Backstabbing, conniving, sucking up and kicking down: being on career-enhancing manoeuvres makes people a target of derision among colleagues. This is often laced with envy if their machinations produce results.

Ken Early: For those who succeed, all can be forgiven: By hiring former Manchester City executive Omar Berrada, United are saying: this man has already built one superclub, now watch him build another.

Dancing with the Stars: No pretty-in-pink ending for Rory Cowan as he’s eliminated: If former Mrs Brown’s Boy star is the obvious candidate for an early exit, he’s pushed all the way by jockey Davy Russell, who scrapes a score of 12 after dad-dancing his way through a samba.

