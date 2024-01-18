Thursday’s Top Stories: Public sector workers strike in North; Snow showers, frost and ice forecast

Croagh Patrick, Co Mayo, with a dusting of snow on it at dusk. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Northern Ireland will come to an “unprecedented” standstill on Thursday as up to 170,000 public sector workers take part in the largest strike in the North in a generation.

Members from 17 trade unions, including nurses, midwives, bus and train drivers, teachers and ambulance staff, are involved in the 24-hour industrial action which has closed schools, suspended public transport and cut healthcare provision to emergencies only.

The Department of Infrastructure on Wednesday night warned people not to travel, saying “only absolutely essential journeys” should be made on Thursday.

Top News Stories

News from around the World

Pakistan carries out missile strikes on militants in Iran: Pakistan carried out missile strikes against militant hideouts in Iran after Tehran launched similar attacks the day before, in an escalation of tensions.

The Big Read

Corinna Hardgrave writes that precise, delicious cooking will surely land Allta a Michelin star next year. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Allta review: This is going to be my restaurant of the year: “No point in burying the lede here. I’m in heaven,” writes Corinna Hardgrave. “This is going to be my restaurant of the year. I have always loved the food from Niall Davidson, the chef behind Allta, with his Øland sourdough and shiitake miso butter and dishes that are imbued with the mind-altering machinations of miso, koji and lacto ferments.”

The best from Opinion

Happy 40th birthday to the one computer I love: The Mac – the computer synonymous with Steve Jobs, launched by a famous Ridley Scott-directed Super Bowl ad in January 1984 – is celebrating its 40th birthday. If you’d talked to me in the mid-1990s, when I regularly wrote about Apple, I’d never have predicted such longevity, writes Karlin Lillington.

Top Sports news

Picture of the Day

X-ray of Aaron Sikorski (6) from Tuam Co Galway, who settled a High Court action over care he received after he swallowed a button battery

‘The things some married pilots say to get you into bed’: Paula Gahan: “There can be few jobs in existence that offer such a perfect environment for infidelity than being a pilot. Think about it. You’re abroad, in a foreign country, with the hotel room paid for and a 50 per cent discount at the bar. Plus, young stewardesses are just vying for your attention. You don’t even have to make up an excuse about where you are – the wife thinks you’re safely tucked away in the hotel room in Bangkok, pining with homesickness.”

Video & Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters