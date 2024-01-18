Thursday’s Top Stories: Public sector workers strike in North; Snow showers, frost and ice forecast

Northern Ireland comes to ‘unprecedented’ standstill as public sector workers strike
Northern Ireland will come to an “unprecedented” standstill on Thursday as up to 170,000 public sector workers take part in the largest strike in the North in a generation.
Members from 17 trade unions, including nurses, midwives, bus and train drivers, teachers and ambulance staff, are involved in the 24-hour industrial action which has closed schools, suspended public transport and cut healthcare provision to emergencies only.
The Department of Infrastructure on Wednesday night warned people not to travel, saying “only absolutely essential journeys” should be made on Thursday.
