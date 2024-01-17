Bishops remind Roscrea that ‘we Irish, more than most, know what it is like to be a stranger in a foreign land’

A Garda van passes protesters at the Racket Hall hotel in Roscrea, Co Tipperary, demonstrating over plans to house asylum seeker family applicants in the hotel. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Two bishops whose dioceses include Roscrea in Co Tipperary have appealed to people there to be as open as possible and to make sacrifices despite some inconveniences that might arise where refugees and asylum seekers are concerned.

They reminded people that “many of our ancestors were at one time economic migrants, and our children today continue to travel to gain work and life experience”.

Catholic Bishop of Killaloe, Fintan Monahan, and Church of Ireland Bishop of Tuam, Limerick and Killaloe, Michael Burrows, said: “We Irish, more than most, know what it is like to be a stranger in a foreign land.”

Looking at the situation from a Christian perspective, they recalled “when Mary and Joseph were desperately seeking shelter where there was `no room at the inn’ and they were later refugees in a foreign land with the newborn infant Jesus”.

They reminded people how “one of the core messages of Christianity” was “care for the stranger”.

People in Roscrea had “a great tradition of hospitality, welcome and friendship. Local people there, political representatives and local authorities have done outstanding work in recent months already,” they said, adding that they were confident “this might be expanded to meet the challenges ahead”.

They found it “disturbing and sad to see some of the strong protests against the arrival of people seeking emergency accommodation in Roscrea” as well as “other venues and locations of the country”.

Their joint appeal was “for us all to keep in mind the bigger picture and the emergency situation that presents itself”.

“Many of the people coming to our shores are coming from very distressful situations and are in dire need of refuge and shelter. They deserve whatever level of help can possibly be offered and provided, even if it involves some sacrifice or inconvenience, going the extra mile, so to speak.”

Both bishops welcomed the Government announcement “of extra provision for local areas in relation to health, education and policing” and said it was also “positive and encouraging to hear the conciliatory approach being explored in relation to a community hotel facility”.

It was the strong hope of both bishops “that these developments will be accompanied with an increased level of communication and consultation of local communities involved or affected should any new projects arise”.

With the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity beginning on Thursday, they prayed “for peace and an end to war and conflict in the many troubled spots of the world”.