An Post hikes cost of standard stamps again

The cost of sending a standard letter is to rise again from the beginning of next month as An Post increases prices for the fourth time in less than three years.

The cost of a standard stamp is rising by five cent to €1.40. While the company stressed that the increase was slightly less than the current rate of inflation (3.9 per cent), it means a standard stamp is now 40 cent more expensive than in April 2021.

An Post said some other rates such as those for large envelopes and registered post would also increase but there would be no change to the price of either the international letter stamp, which remains at €2.20, or the national digital stamp, which costs €2.

It pointed out that the standard stamp price is below the average European tariff for a comparable quality next-day letter service. It said like-for-like letter services now cost €1.45 in the UK and €1.47 in France.

READ MORE

The price of 10-stamp booklets will be €13.50 while a box of 100 works out at €1.30 per stamp.

An Post said the price increase “reflect sustained transport, fuel and energy cost inflation and will ensure the continuity of national letter services based on customers paying the same price for delivery of letters nationwide, regardless of distance”, An Post said in a statement.