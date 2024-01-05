Tributes paid to former Cork councillor and shopkeeper Con O’Leary

Cllr Con O'Leary (left) at a civic reception last year held in his honour by lord mayor of Cork Cllr Kieran McCarthy and deputy lord mayor Cllr Colette Finn

Tributes have been paid following the death of former Cork Independent Councillor and shopkeeper Con O’Leary.

Lord mayor of Cork Cllr Kieran McCarthy described Mr O’Leary, who was in his late 70s, as a “legendary Cork character with much wit” and a caring outlook.

“As a member, Con was very active in Cork Corporation and represented his constituents with much passion regularly speaking up on several social issues, which affected Cork citizens and pushing for positive change.”

Cllr McCarthy said Mr O’Leary, a native of Gurranabraher, was a member of the Southern Health Board and also served as a director of EACD (European Cities against Drugs).

“I had the pleasure of hosting a civic reception for Con last year to acknowledge his incredible contribution to local politics and to his local community.

Mr O’Leary is survived by his daughters Lorraine, Tina, Deborah and Aisling, and his grandchildren. His wife Anne died in 2020.

Cork Green Party councillor Dan Boyle posted on social media that he had served alongside Mr O’Leary for several years. “Quite the character, he was practically a co-presenter on local radio, contributing quite frequently on Liveline on RTÉ.”

Mr O’Leary was a shopkeeper for over 50 years. He ran the popular “Con’s Shop” in Gurranabraher on the northside of Cork city.

He was involved in Churchfield/Gurranabraher youth club, St Anthony’s over 60s club, the local Meals on Wheels, Ógra Corcaigh and the North Infirmary hospital action group. His involvement in the community led him in to local politics in 1991.