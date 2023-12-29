‘Words can’t describe how we are feeling’: Father pays tribute to daughter (21) killed in road crash

Lydia Ross (21) died following a road crash in Derry. The single-vehicle collision occurred in Aghadowey. Photograph: Family Handout/PA Wire

A woman has died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Derry on Thursday evening.

Lydia Ross (21), from Ballymoney, Co Antrim, was killed in the crash in Aghadowney shortly after 10.15pm.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Ms Ross’s father Paul paid tribute to his daughter, his “match-going companion with Ballymena United”. “Last night our beautiful daughter Princess Lydia was killed in a car accident, words can’t describe how we are feeling,” he wrote on Friday.

Last night our beautiful daughter Princess Lydia was killed in a car accident , words can’t describe how we are feeling , my match going companion with Ballymena United every Saturday , this was our last selfie on Boxing Day #cosb pic.twitter.com/pIQXwD1F9d — Paul Ross ⭐️⭐️🌎 (@dunloy1) December 29, 2023

In a statement, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said that Ms Ross sustained “serious injuries” in the collision.

READ MORE

“She was taken to hospital for treatment, but sadly passed away from her injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including dashcam, CCTV or other footage, is asked to contact Police on 101, quoting reference number 1887 of 28/12/23,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, police confirmed that a man died following a road traffic collision in the Mayobridge area of Co Down on Friday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly after 6am, police received a report of a collision at Hilltown Road involving a male pedestrian and a grey coloured Audi A4.

“The pedestrian, a man aged in his 40s, sadly passed away at the scene.

“The road was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has any dashcam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 247 of 29/12/23.”