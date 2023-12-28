Postmortem to be carried out on body of man found in Co Tipperary house

The body was found shortly after 4am on Wednesday at a residence in Ballycrana, Kilross.

A postmortem examination is to be carried out on the body of a man who was found in a house outside Tipperary town on Wednesday.

The body was found shortly after 4am on Wednesday at a residence in Ballycrana, Kilross.

Initial indications are the man, who is believed to be from eastern Europe, suffered serious injuries. However, the exact cause of those injuries was not immediately apparent.

Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that the injuries were suffered in a fall or other accident.

READ MORE

Garda investigations are focused on his movements in recent days and if any visitors came to the home. Gardaí are canvassing the local area for witnesses and sources say mobile-phone evidence will play a key role in determining the man’s activity before his death.

There were no signs of forced entry to the house, which is located in a rural area.

It is understood the man came to Ireland several years ago.

A Garda spokesman said the force was investigating “all the circumstances surrounding the discovery” of the body.