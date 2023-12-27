Endangered baby monkey takes first swings into action at Fota Island

The monkey's species is characterised by its medium size, a sleek coat of black hair and distinctive white sideburns. Photograph: Darragh Kane

An endangered monkey born in Fota Wildlife Park just over a month ago has taken its first tentative swings in the wilds of West Cork.

The François’ langur monkey was born on November 22nds and has been cared for by its parents Mei and Shinobi with the young family now venturing outdoor.

The youngster is often visible through the viewing window of Fota Wildlife Park’s purpose-built house in the Asian sanctuary area.

The range of this species extends from southwestern China to northeastern Vietnam and it is characterised by its medium size and a sleek coat of black hair. It also has distinctive white sideburns that extend from its ears to the corners of its cheeks.

There is a wild population of 1,400-1,650 in China and fewer than 500 left in Vietnam.

The mother, Mei, who was born in 2016, and her younger sister Kaili, who was born in 2018, made their journey to Fota from Twycross Zoo in the UK in September 2022 as part of a European Endangered Breeding Programme (EEP).

Joining them shortly after was Shinobi, born in 2016, who arrived from ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in the UK in December 2022.

“We hope the birth of this baby will help raise awareness about the critical need for conservation efforts for the François’ langur,” said Fota’s lead ranger, Teresa Power.

“We have been keeping a close eye on the group in the hope that they would successfully breed,” she continued. “The anticipation has been building as we monitored Mei’s behaviour over the months leading up to the birth.

She added that the aunt has taken on the role of babysitter in what is known as “allomothering” with the females in the group helping to care for and raise the young.

“The baby is already keeping the group on their toes, trying to copy the adult behaviours,” Ms Power said.

Fota Wildlife Park is calling on the public to help name the new baby via a form on the blog at fotawildlife.ie, and to be in with a chance to win a Conservation Annual Pass.