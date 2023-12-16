Man who lived in derelict slaughterhouse looking forward to first Christmas in new home

John O’Donnell who moved into a house at Maddens buildings, Blackpool, Cork after living in a slaughterhouse for decades. Photograph: Dan Linehan

A 63-year-old man who lived in a derelict slaughterhouse for four decades only to receive a local authority property last June has said that he is looking forward to spending his first Christmas in his new home.

John O’Donnell worked in a Cork slaughterhouse by day as a younger man and he was allowed to sleep in the canteen at night. John, who grew up in an institution and can neither read nor write, continued to live in the cold desolate slaughterhouse after it closed. His only company was his dog.

His plight was first highlighted earlier this year by Cork’s Red FM and thereafter by Virgin Media and local and national newspapers. He won the hearts of viewers of Virgin Media when he told journalist, Paul Byrne, that he “didn’t want to be a bother” but would like somewhere to live “if it wasn’t too much trouble.”

John O’Donnell who moved into a house at Maddens buildings, Blackpool, Cork after living in a slaughterhouse for decades. Picture Dan Linehan

Mr O’Donnell previously said that moving in to the comfortable council house in Madden’s Buildings, Blackpool in Cork felt like a dream. He said the house was a “grand, grand place” and said he was looking forward to lighting a fire even if he wasn’t sure about how to clean it.

John said that his old home was “horrendous and shocking.” He admitted that he had found it increasingly hard to to breathe in the cold, derelict former abattoir particularly given that he suffers from asthma.

Earlier this week John received a special treat when students from Terence MacSwiney Community College in Knocknaheeny in the city sang Christmas songs outside his house. They also dropped off a hamper.

John says that he “appreciates” all that had been done for him to make him welcome in the community. He loves his new home.

“The (house) is grand and warm. Compared to the place outside (the slaughterhouse). It was cold and miserable.”

He is keenly anticipating his first Christmas Day in his first proper home.

“I am (looking forward to it). The turkey and the ham and the Brussels sprouts and a few neighbours dropping around. The neighbours are very good around here. They have been giving me Christmas cards and everything.”

As John grew up in an institution he has no memory of celebrating Christmas as a child. He is delighted to have his first ever Christmas tree.

Meanwhile, campaigner for the elderly, Paddy O’Brien, said that John is a “different man” since he moved in to the house in the close knit terraced community.

“He is smiling. He is happy. He has something to look forward to everyday. I want to thank the people of God for their generosity.”

Mr O’Brien has called on members of the public to visit their elderly neighbours and relatives during the holiday season.

“The best present you can give a lonely elderly person this year is a visit.”

John and Paddy plan to meet for a festive lunch next week. John has also been enjoying receiving Christmas cards for the first time in his life.