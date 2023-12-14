Cyclist (50s) dies following road traffic incident in Sligo

Motorists approaching Sligo town on Pearse Road are currently being diverted onto Cemetery Road. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A cyclist in his 50s has died following a road traffic incident in Sligo.

Shortly after 11.30pm on Wednesday, gardaí attended Pearse Road in Sligo, where the cyclist, a man in his 50s was found in a cycle lane with serious injuries.

He was removed by ambulance to Sligo University Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged. The scene is currently preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and traffic diversions are in place.

Motorists approaching Sligo town on Pearse Road are currently being diverted onto Cemetery Road. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are also appealing to road users with camera footage, including dash-cam, from the scene at Pearse Road, Sligo between 11:30pm and 12 midnight to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Sligo Garda Station at 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.