Wednesday’s Top Stories: Landmark deal at Cop28, cost of car insurance claims jump 25%

Here are the most important stories you need to start your day, including second arrest in connection with fatal stabbing in Tallaght

Ruaidhrí Condon (15) from Dublin won the Zurich Young Portrait Prize, held in the National Gallery of Ireland. Photograph: Robbie Reynolds

Wed Dec 13 2023 - 07:46

Climate summit approves landmark deal to transition away from fossil fuels

The Cop28 climate summit on Wednesday morning approved a deal that would, for the first time, push nations to transition away from fossil fuels to avert the worst effects of climate change, writes Environment Editor Kevin O’Sullivan in Dubai.

Cop 28 president Sultan Al Jaber hailed a climate deal approved by almost 200 countries as an “historic package” of measures which offered a “robust plan” to keep the target of 1.5 degrees within reach.

“Many said this could not be done. . . . Everyone united, acted and delivered. We operationalised loss and damage and filled the fund. We delivered world first after world first.”

Mark Paul writes that Nigel Farage has gained priceless recognition among the TikTok generation. Photograph: ITV/Shutterstock

  • Tired of buying socks and ties? Here are eight quirky Christmas gifts: Christmas is nearly here and whether you’ve one or two last presents to get, or you’re about to start panic buying, trying to ensure that your presents are better than a pair of socks, or a tube of hand cream can get harder and harder with each passing year. Luckily we’ve rounded up some more quirky gift ideas to help get you out of a Christmas-gift-shaped rut, no matter who you’re buying for.

