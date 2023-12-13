Wednesday’s Top Stories: Landmark deal at Cop28, cost of car insurance claims jump 25%

Climate summit approves landmark deal to transition away from fossil fuels
The Cop28 climate summit on Wednesday morning approved a deal that would, for the first time, push nations to transition away from fossil fuels to avert the worst effects of climate change, writes Environment Editor Kevin O’Sullivan in Dubai.
Cop 28 president Sultan Al Jaber hailed a climate deal approved by almost 200 countries as an “historic package” of measures which offered a “robust plan” to keep the target of 1.5 degrees within reach.
“Many said this could not be done. . . . Everyone united, acted and delivered. We operationalised loss and damage and filled the fund. We delivered world first after world first.”
Top News Stories
READ MORE
Six take-aways from this year’s Feeder Schools: further to go for equal opportunities for all children
- Cost of car insurance claims jumps by 25% amid rising inflation and crash rates: Irish motor insurance claims costs rose by almost 25 per cent last year to €751 million amid a spike in damage costs as crash rates and inflation rose following the pandemic, according to new figures from the Central Bank of Ireland.
- Second man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Tallaght: Gardaí investigating the fatal stabbing of a man at a house in Tallaght, Dublin on Monday night have arrested second man.
- Leaving Cert students to complete science ‘research investigations’ worth 40% under new reforms: Leaving Cert students will be required to complete “research investigations” worth 40 per cent of marks from fifth year onwards in subjects such as physics, biology and chemistry under major changes to the senior cycle.
- Almost a third of tenants renting because they cannot get a mortgage, research finds: Almost a third of people renting are doing so because they cannot get a mortgage, with more than two-fifths of all tenants expecting to still be in the private rental sector in five years, new research shows.
- Check out today's Most Read stories
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
News from around the World
- United Nations votes overwhelmingly in favour of immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza: The United Nations on Tuesday demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza after more than three-quarters of the 193-member general assembly backed the move, which had been vetoed by the United States in the Security Council last week.
The Big Read
- This is the word of Farage: the big beast in the jungle of British politics on his chances of becoming PM: “Dad ... Dad, hurry, it’s starting ... Dad, come on, hurry up! Nigel’s on ... Daaaaaaaaaaad!” And that was the moment that I found out my almost-teenage daughter had reached first name terms with Mr Brexit.
The best from Opinion
- Kathy Sheridan: Anger is everywhere. We need more imaginative forms of justice
- Alanna O’Malley: US veto on calls for a ceasefire left UN conducting a dialogue with the deaf
- Michael McDowell: Judicial appointments Act may be deemed constitutional, but it is still a dog’s dinner
Today's Business
- Struggling to repay debts? Seek advice from experts and do not bury your head in the sand: Inflation may be slowing but many of us are still feeling the pinch in real life as we head into Christmas, the busiest time of year for our bank cards.
Top Sports news
- Gordon D’Arcy: Leinster’s La Rochelle win evokes memories of famous first win on French soil: It’s a little over 21 years ago to the day, December 7th, 2002, to be precise that Leinster won their first ever Heineken Cup match on French soil, a memorable occasion for a variety of reasons in addition to that landmark achievement.
Martyn Turner
Life & Style highlights
- Tired of buying socks and ties? Here are eight quirky Christmas gifts: Christmas is nearly here and whether you’ve one or two last presents to get, or you’re about to start panic buying, trying to ensure that your presents are better than a pair of socks, or a tube of hand cream can get harder and harder with each passing year. Luckily we’ve rounded up some more quirky gift ideas to help get you out of a Christmas-gift-shaped rut, no matter who you’re buying for.
Video & Podcast Highlights
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?
Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters