Wednesday’s Top Stories: Landmark deal at Cop28, cost of car insurance claims jump 25%

Ruaidhrí Condon (15) from Dublin won the Zurich Young Portrait Prize, held in the National Gallery of Ireland. Photograph: Robbie Reynolds

The Cop28 climate summit on Wednesday morning approved a deal that would, for the first time, push nations to transition away from fossil fuels to avert the worst effects of climate change, writes Environment Editor Kevin O’Sullivan in Dubai.

Cop 28 president Sultan Al Jaber hailed a climate deal approved by almost 200 countries as an “historic package” of measures which offered a “robust plan” to keep the target of 1.5 degrees within reach.

“Many said this could not be done. . . . Everyone united, acted and delivered. We operationalised loss and damage and filled the fund. We delivered world first after world first.”

United Nations votes overwhelmingly in favour of immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza: The United Nations on Tuesday demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza after more than three-quarters of the 193-member general assembly backed the move, which had been vetoed by the United States in the Security Council last week.

Mark Paul writes that Nigel Farage has gained priceless recognition among the TikTok generation. Photograph: ITV/Shutterstock

This is the word of Farage: the big beast in the jungle of British politics on his chances of becoming PM: “Dad ... Dad, hurry, it’s starting ... Dad, come on, hurry up! Nigel’s on ... Daaaaaaaaaaad!” And that was the moment that I found out my almost-teenage daughter had reached first name terms with Mr Brexit.

Struggling to repay debts? Seek advice from experts and do not bury your head in the sand: Inflation may be slowing but many of us are still feeling the pinch in real life as we head into Christmas, the busiest time of year for our bank cards.

