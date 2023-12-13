Cop28: Climate summit approves deal to transition away from fossil fuels

Cop28 president Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber (C) applauds with other officials as nations adopt the first UN climate deal that calls for the world to transition away from fossil fuels. Photograph: GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

The Cop28 climate summit on Wednesday approved a deal that would, for the first time, push nations to transition away from fossil fuels to avert the worst effects of climate change.

Cop 28 president Sultan Al Jaber hailed a climate deal approved by almost 200 countries on Wednesday as an “historic package” of measures which offered a “robust plan” to keep the target of 1.5 degrees within reach.

“Many said this could not be done ... Everyone united, acted and delivered. We operationalised loss and damage and filled the fund. We delivered world first after world first.”

“It [the deal] is built on common ground, it is strengthened by full inclusivity. It is enhanced, balanced but make no mistake, a historic package,” he said. “We have language on fossil fuels in our final agreement for the first time ever.”

Mr Al Jabar added: “Let me sound a word of caution. Any agreement is only as good as its implementation. We are what we do, not what we say. We must turn this agreement into tangible action. If we unite, we can have a profound effect on all of our futures.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Cop28 presidency published the latest proposed text of a potential deal at the climate talks in Dubai, which included reference to “transitioning away from all fossil fuels beginning in this decade”.

Melanie Robinson, global climate programme director with the World Resources Institute, said: “This text makes a clear call for the world to transition away from fossil fuels and accelerate action this decade. This would dramatically move the needle in the fight against climate change and overcome immense pressure from oil and gas interests.”

The core document under “a global stocktake” also recognises “the need for deep, rapid and sustained reductions in GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions in line with 1.5-degree pathways” – a reference to containing global temperatures to that limit, a critical Paris Agreement target.

It calls on nations to triple renewable energy capacity globally by 2030 with a rapidly phasing unabated coal “and limiting the permitting of new and unabated coal power generation”.

In a much-strengthened section on energy in the text, it calls for “accelerating efforts globally towards net zero emissions energy systems, utilising zero and low carbon fuels well before or by around mid-century”.

While it does not call for phase-out of fossil fuels, which was demanded by many countries and was the most contentious issue at the talks over the past fortnight, the text highlights “transitioning away from fossil fuels in our energy systems, beginning in this decade, in a just, orderly and equitable manner so as to achieve net zero by 2050 in keeping with the science”.

Tom Evans, a policy adviser with energy think tank E3G, said the text will show a collective recognition that we must turn away from fossil fuels and move towards a cleaner future,” said.

“Champions for this vision – both small island states and major economies – have worked tirelessly overnight. However, it is clear that not everyone is ready to admit the truth of what’s needed. This text alone might help avoid disaster in Dubai but it does not avoid disaster for the planet.”

“Overall we get a clear signal to phase out fossil fuels ... It is not the most ambitious outcome that we could have landed at this Cop given the momentum from over a hundred countries demanding strong language on this, but it’s a step forward,” said Amos Wemanya, senior adviser, Renewable Energy and Just Transitions. “But we still have a lot of false solutions in the text.”

Caroline Brouillette, director of Climate Action Network, said: “This text truly represents the paradox that is Cop28. On the one hand we’ve seen the most visible ever capture of the process by oil and gas lobbyists, and on the other hand, you’ve seen a record momentum to finally tackle the root cause.”

She added: “We see in the text the need to transition away from fossil fuels, which is a significant improvement from the last text, on the other hand, opening the door to not only dangerous technological distractions like blue hydrogen, nuclear, but the reference to traditional fuels being acceptable, which is a myth, being promoted by the LNG industry and is not grounded in science.”

On the draft Global Goal on Adaptation outcome, which developing countries including the African groups have been pushing on for eight years, Ms Brouillette said: “The global goal on adaptation text is still a hollow commitment, as there’s no means of implementation attached to the targets.”