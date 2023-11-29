Wednesday’s Top Stories: Small hardcore group at centre of Dublin riots investigation, Gardaí eclipse IT workers as best paid employees

Munster rugby squad go through their training paces at the University of Limerick. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

A small hardcore group of far right agitators was last night at the centre of the Garda’s investigations into the Dublin riots as detectives try to to unearth evidence that would lead to criminal charges against them.

While the arrests and charges to date have focused on those allegedly involved in last Thursday’s rioting, another priority element is to bring to justice those ringleaders who sparked the violence.

Members of the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) were gathering social media posts, as well as written and voice content from messaging apps, to ground incitement of hatred charges.

Gardaí were reluctant to draw their batons as using force has become so high risk, they say, writes Conor Lally. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

Why were so many gardaí reluctant to tackle Dublin’s rioters?: The most senior law and order office holders in the country now appear to accept the Dublin riots exposed a reluctance among many gardaí to use force, even when under attack by a mob. Amid serious disturbances – which included looting shops and burning vehicles – many gardaí were simply unwilling to trade blows with the rioters for fear of the possible repercussions.

The smart way to spend child benefit payments: Next week, families will get an early Christmas present from the State. On December 5th, recipients of the child benefit will receive a once-off double payment for each child, as promised in last month’s budget.

Seán Moran: The GAA looks in danger of losing its battle with sustainability: It didn’t attract much attention when the GAA annual reports were launched – what with the spilt season, the Kilmacud-Glen saga and the war on referees – but down-the-script comments by director general Tom Ryan have acquired resonance. It was a section headed “A sustainable GAA” but had nothing to do with the environmental agenda and that aspect of sustainability.

One in three college students have ‘seriously considered’ quitting their course, national survey finds: More than one in three students in higher education say they have seriously considered quitting their courses due to financial pressures, personal reasons or other factors, a new survey shows.

