Wednesday’s Top Stories: Small hardcore group at centre of Dublin riots investigation, Gardaí eclipse IT workers as best paid employees

A small hardcore group is at the centre of Garda investigations into Dublin riots
A small hardcore group of far right agitators was last night at the centre of the Garda’s investigations into the Dublin riots as detectives try to to unearth evidence that would lead to criminal charges against them.
While the arrests and charges to date have focused on those allegedly involved in last Thursday’s rioting, another priority element is to bring to justice those ringleaders who sparked the violence.
Members of the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) were gathering social media posts, as well as written and voice content from messaging apps, to ground incitement of hatred charges.
- Parents of some children affected by stabbing in Dublin criticise slowness of State support: Parents of a number of children affected by the horrific knife attack last Thursday outside a primary school have expressed serious disquiet at the lack of support from the State in the days after the incident.
- Immigration rose significantly in 2022-23, but emigration grew too: Ireland saw a significant increase in immigration in the year leading up to April 2023, with 141,600 people arriving into the State, according to an annual review of migration and asylum in Ireland by the Economic and Social Research Institute. This represents a 31 per cent increase from the year to April 2022.
- Midleton seeks more ‘urgency’ on flood relief scheme as start date is flagged for 2027-2028: Cork County Council was accused by people in Midleton of showing a lack of urgency in progressing both a flood relief scheme and interim measures to prevent a repeat of Storm Babet which devastated the town last month.
- Applegreen racks up €128.5m losses in first 22 months after take-private: The company behind Applegreen racked up €128.5 million of pretax losses in the first 22 months after it was taken private by US private-equity giant Blackstone and the forecourt retailer’s top managers in early 2021, driven by an increase in group funding costs following a debt refinancing.
- Gardaí eclipse IT professionals as Ireland’s best paid workers in latest CSO figures: Members of An Garda Síochána were the best paid employees in the State in the third quarter of this year, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).
- Israel-Hamas war: efforts to extend ceasefire as deadline nears: Efforts are under way to extend the six-day truce between Israel and Hamas ahead of the scheduled end of the ceasefire, with a deal reportedly agreed in principle.
- Thalidomide: Australia gives apology to survivors and families: Australia’s prime minister has given a national apology to survivors of the Thalidomide scandal and their families in that country.
- Why were so many gardaí reluctant to tackle Dublin’s rioters?: The most senior law and order office holders in the country now appear to accept the Dublin riots exposed a reluctance among many gardaí to use force, even when under attack by a mob. Amid serious disturbances – which included looting shops and burning vehicles – many gardaí were simply unwilling to trade blows with the rioters for fear of the possible repercussions.
- The smart way to spend child benefit payments: Next week, families will get an early Christmas present from the State. On December 5th, recipients of the child benefit will receive a once-off double payment for each child, as promised in last month’s budget.
- Seán Moran: The GAA looks in danger of losing its battle with sustainability: It didn’t attract much attention when the GAA annual reports were launched – what with the spilt season, the Kilmacud-Glen saga and the war on referees – but down-the-script comments by director general Tom Ryan have acquired resonance. It was a section headed “A sustainable GAA” but had nothing to do with the environmental agenda and that aspect of sustainability.
- One in three college students have ‘seriously considered’ quitting their course, national survey finds: More than one in three students in higher education say they have seriously considered quitting their courses due to financial pressures, personal reasons or other factors, a new survey shows.
