Israel-Hamas war: efforts to extend ceasefire as deadline nears

People celebrate as an Israeli army helicopter carrying hostages arrives at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel. Photograph: EPA

Efforts are under way to extend the six-day truce between Israel and Hamas ahead of the scheduled end of the ceasefire, with a deal reportedly agreed in principle.

The extended truce agreement enters its final 24 hours on Wednesday, with one more exchange of hostages for prisoners expected, but mediator Qatar is hoping for a more durable arrangement.

Spy chiefs from Israel’s Mossad and the CIA travelled to Qatar for discussions about “the next phase of a potential deal”.

Israel has said the truce could be extended further, provided Hamas continues to free at least 10 Israeli hostages a day, and Egyptian media are reporting that a deal has been agreed in principle.

The Israeli Haaretz newspaper reports an Israeli source as saying the agreement on an extension depended on whether Hamas is able to release 10 additional Israeli hostages a day.

On Tuesday, Hamas released 12 hostages who had been held in Gaza since October 7th in exchange for 30 Palestinian prisoners who were freed from Israeli jails.

It’s thought that another exchange will take place on Wednesday, with Israeli media reporting that Binyamin Netanyahu’s office has received a list with the names of the Israeli hostages that Hamas intends to release.

Elsewhere, Palestinian media have reported two people, including a child, were injured by Israeli bullets during a large-scale military incursion into the West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp.

The Wafa news agency claims Israeli troops fired stun grenades and tear gas canisters toward residents and their homes.

The media group quotes the director of the Jenin Governmental hospital, Wisam Baker, who said Israeli troops searched medical personnel and staff and deployed their soldiers around the hospital.

Christos Christou, the international president of Médecins Sans Frontières, said that the Israeli army “conducted an incursion on Jenin refugee camp”.

Newly freed Palestinian prisoner Lamees Abu Arqub greets her mother following the release of prisoners from Israeli jails in exchange for Israeli hostages held in Gaza by Hamas. Photograph: HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images

There were also reports of some fighting in Gaza, despite the extension of the truce. Israel said a number of soldiers were lightly injured in Gaza after “three explosive devices were detonated adjacent to IDF troops in two different locations”.

Hamas accused Israel of a “blatant breach of the ceasefire” in the northern Gaza Strip but said it was “still committed to the ceasefire so long as the enemy is committed to it”.

The UN’s aid chief, Martin Griffiths, will travel to Jordan on Wednesday for talks on the possibility of opening a second crossing, the Kerem Shalom crossing, to allow for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza from Israel.

Since the temporary truce between Hamas and Israel came into force last week, about 200 trucks carrying aid have entered Gaza on a daily basis, but the amount is nowhere enough to need the needs of its population. – Guardian