Dublin riots: Micheál Martin affirms support for Minister for Justice and Garda Commissioner

Then-taoiseach Micheál Martin with Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris at a function last year. Mr Martin, now Tánaiste, has pledged his support for both officials in the wake of the rioting in Dublin on Thursday. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has pledged his support for Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in the wake of rioting in Dublin on Thursday estimated to have caused tens of millions of euro in damage.

He also accused Sinn Féin of seeking to exploit the riots for the party’s own political ends.

Pressure was mounting on the Government and the Garda on Friday night in the wake of Thursday’s riots in Dublin as Ms McEntee insisted she would not resign and Mr Harris denied there were “personnel failures” inside the force.

Violence flared in the wake of the stabbing of three children and a carer on Parnell Square East at lunchtime on Thursday.

A five-year-old girl injured in the knife attack outside a school remained in a critical condition in hospital on Friday while the female care assistant, in her 30s, was in a serious condition. The two other children, a five-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl, suffered less serious injuries. The six-year-old remained in hospital on Friday but the boy was discharged.

The chief suspect in the stabbing attack remains in hospital, and gardaí have been stationed there. There have been reports of credible threats to the individual’s life.

On Friday evening, a day after the rioting, a large-scale policing operation was again in place across Dublin city, including mobile public order units travelling in fleets of vans.

Gardaí said a small number of arrests were made on Friday evening on O’Connell Street during an operation aimed at preventing a group from gathering on suspicion that they were intent on creating further unrest.

Speaking in Cork on Saturday, Mr Martin described the scenes in Dublin city centre on Thursday night as “an attack on the State”, after dozens of rioters had gone on the rampage, burning buses and trams and looting shops and attacking gardaí in the wake of a knife attack by a man on three children and their carer earlier that day.

He said the statement by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald that she had no confidence in either Ms McEntee nor Mr Harris was not helpful at a time when Ireland needs everyone to stand behind the institutions of the State.

“I do have confidence in the Minister of Justice and I have confidence in the Garda Commissioner. And the Government’s focus now is on protecting our citizens first and foremost, and supporting An Garda Síochána, and supporting all those who work in our cities across the country.

“This is not a time to be undermining An Garda Síochána or the leadership of An Garda Síochána, because essentially the State came under attack last Thursday with public transport being attacked, bus drivers being attacked and the buses being burned and drivers having to withdraw services.

“We should remember this: gardaí being attacked, shops where workers have to go to work the following morning being looted – that’s essentially an attack on the State, it’s an attack on families, on our society and our community and on our workers, and it can’t be tolerated.”

On Friday, Ms McDonald said that “gardaí have my full support, but given the catastrophic operational failures last night, I have no confidence in the Justice Minister, and no confidence in the Garda Commissioner. We all know this problem didn’t start last night. This has been building for months.”

But Mr Martin accused the Sinn Fein leader of seeking to exploit what was a very serious situation facing the country, which Mr Harris blamed on a “lunatic, hooligan faction driven by far-right ideology”, all for her own electoral and political ends.

“Sinn Féin believe in exploiting every issue for its own electoral benefit – that’s what’s afoot here. It’s a ruthless approach to opposition politics, and they don’t care who they tear down or undermine to advance their own political agenda – but I think at a moment like this, it was the wrong thing to do.”

Mr Martin said there was no need to recall the Dáil on Monday, but the Government was very focused on dealing with such threats to public order from those rioting and seeking to exploit the attack on Parnell Street.

“We have an obligation to protect our citizens in our cities and in our towns and across the country. And that’s where the Government’s focus is on it... I think what’s essential is that we, the citizens of this country, reclaim our streets so that businesses open up heading into the Christmas period.

“There are many, many workers or many, many people who will depend on the next six weeks in the run up to Christmas in terms of their livelihoods.”

Mr Martin said the Government would discuss with Garda management the potential for adopting a more robust policing approach to deal with events such as what happened on Thursday night.

Mr Martin acknowledged that far-right activists had targeted and harassed library staff over the provision of gay and trans literature, and pharmacy staff over the provision of Covid vaccines, and the low-key policing approach to both issues would form part of the discussion with Garda management.

The Government will provide “whatever resources” and pass “whatever further laws” are required by the Garda to keep the streets of Dublin safe, Minister of State Kieran O’Donnell said.

Mr O’Donnell, a Fine Gael TD, said he had “every confidence” in Ms McEntee and Mr Harris.

I intend to invite Justice Minister Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to come back into the Justice committee at the earliest opportunity, to continue that discussion and have a detailed analysis on the events of last week — Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless, who chairs the Oireachtas Justice committee

“We want to ensure that everyone feels safe, and our community and I want to put the message out today that people can go about their business in Dublin today,” he told RTÉ Radio One on Saturday.

“We are very strong on law and order – we want anyone who lives in Ireland, regardless of their creed or where they come from, that they feel safe,” he said.

The public “want all political parties to unite together on this issue, in terms of dealing with this thuggery”, he said.

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon said there had been a failure in the command of the Garda force, which had taken an approach of “appeasing” far-right agitators, despite warnings of the threats posed by them.

Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik said there had been a “complete breakdown on law and order on the streets for a time” on Thursday in Dublin.

Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless, who chairs the Oireachtas Justice committee, has said he plans to invite Mr Harris and Ms McEntee to appear before a hearing and take questions from politicians on the rioting on Thursday.

“I intend to invite Justice Minister Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to come back into the Justice committee at the earliest opportunity, to continue that discussion and have a detailed analysis on the events of the last week,” he said.

On Saturday, cafes on O’Connell Street had erected signs indicating they planned to close at 7pm. A pro-Palestine protest that had been due to take place in the area on Saturday was postponed following the rioting on Thursday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has loaned two water cannons to the Garda following a request for mutual aid from Mr Harris. They will be operated by gardaí if deployed.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Training has taken place to refresh previously trained operators, and water cannons are now an available tactic to public order operational commanders for An Garda Síochána.

“Commissioner Harris thanks the Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland and all PSNI personnel involved for their offer of assistance and rapid response to his request.”

More than half a million euro has been raised for the victims of the stabbing attack and those who intervened to help when it happened.

A number of GoFundMe pages have been set up, with the highest total for an effort to assist Deliveroo driver Caio Benicio, who intervened in the attack to stop the man armed with a knife.