Friday’s Top Stories: UN warns of ‘immediate possibility of starvation’ in Gaza, McVerry Trust raises doubts over housing delivery plans

Israel-Hamas war: UN warns of ‘immediate possibility of starvation’ in Gaza
People in the Gaza Strip “are facing the immediate possibility of starvation”, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) has warned.
The UN body says the enclave now faces a “massive” food gap and widespread hunger while nearly the entire population of the Palestinian enclave is in “desperate” need of food assistance.
In a statement on Thursday, WFP executive director Cindy McCain said food and water supplies are “practically non-existent” in Gaza.
