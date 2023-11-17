Friday’s Top Stories: UN warns of ‘immediate possibility of starvation’ in Gaza, McVerry Trust raises doubts over housing delivery plans

The children of Irish citizen Ibrahim Alagha - Sami, Eileen and Omar - in Cairo yesterday after fleeing Gaza.

People in the Gaza Strip “are facing the immediate possibility of starvation”, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) has warned.

The UN body says the enclave now faces a “massive” food gap and widespread hunger while nearly the entire population of the Palestinian enclave is in “desperate” need of food assistance.

In a statement on Thursday, WFP executive director Cindy McCain said food and water supplies are “practically non-existent” in Gaza.

‘Astounding’: Alabama woman with two uteruses is pregnant in both wombs: An Alabama woman with two uteruses is expecting baby girls in both wombs, an “astounding” and rare pregnancy, according to doctors.

An Alabama woman with two uteruses is expecting baby girls in both wombs, an "astounding" and rare pregnancy, according to doctors.

Virgin Radio UK announces Ryan Tubridy will be joining the weekday lineup on the station in the new year. Pictured with Chris Evans

Tubridy has landed a new job in the UK but why has Virgin Radio given him one?: Former RTÉ presenter’s scandal-rocked rollercoaster year leaves him ‘desperately excited’ to be at Rupert Murdoch owned station

Michael Walker - The FAI must capitalise on rising League of Ireland interest, not squander it: The domestic league never was the problem child, Irish football has been let down by its administrators

