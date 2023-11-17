IrelandMorning Briefing

Friday’s Top Stories: UN warns of ‘immediate possibility of starvation’ in Gaza, McVerry Trust raises doubts over housing delivery plans

Here are the most important stories you need to start your day, including more college graduates go straight into jobs and workers can claim more sick leave next year

The children of Irish citizen Ibrahim Alagha - Sami, Eileen and Omar - in Cairo yesterday after fleeing Gaza.

Fri Nov 17 2023 - 07:38
Israel-Hamas war: UN warns of ‘immediate possibility of starvation’ in Gaza

People in the Gaza Strip “are facing the immediate possibility of starvation”, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) has warned.

The UN body says the enclave now faces a “massive” food gap and widespread hunger while nearly the entire population of the Palestinian enclave is in “desperate” need of food assistance.

In a statement on Thursday, WFP executive director Cindy McCain said food and water supplies are “practically non-existent” in Gaza.

Virgin Radio UK announces Ryan Tubridy will be joining the weekday lineup on the station in the new year. Pictured with Chris Evans

